Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for June 2025.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.343 trillion at the end of June, up by $48.7 billion or 2.1 per cent since May. Mutual fund net sales were $1.4 billion in June.

ETF assets totalled $592.2 billion at the end of June, up by $18.3 billion or 3.2 per cent since May. ETF net sales were $7.2 billion in June.

June insights

In June, mutual fund assets grew for a second consecutive month, climbing to an all‑time high.

Mutual fund sales have been positive every month so far this year except April. Cumulative mid‑year net sales reached $17 .1 billion—a significant shift from the negative net sales recorded at this point last year.

ETF assets increased for the second consecutive month and reached an all-time high.

At the end of June, ETF net sales were over 70 per cent higher than at the same point last year. In June, every major ETF asset class except money market funds posted positive sales.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Jun 2025 May 2025 Jun 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 241 409 (3,982) (2,508) (18,852) Equity (866) (211) (3,000) (6,401) (1,979) Bond 1,656 3,089 1,646 13,851 10,494 Specialty 807 805 485 7,008 3,795 Total long-term funds 1,838 4,092 (4,850) 11,951 (6,541) Total money market funds (408) (205) 2,487 5,178 2,583 Total 1,431 3,888 (2,364) 17,129 (3,958)

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Jun 2025 May 2025 Jun 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 1,030.2 1,012.2 936.2 997.9 Equity 903.3 877.4 792.3 868.4 Bond 300.9 297.2 256.5 281.8 Specialty 45.9 44.3 32.6 37.8 Total long-term funds 2,280.3 2,231.1 2,017.7 2,185.8 Total money market funds 62.4 62.9 54.5 56.9 Total 2,342.7 2,294.0 2,072.2 2,242.7

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Jun 2025 May 2025 Jun 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 803 694 399 4,249 2,283 Equity 3,821 3,885 2,647 27,843 18,683 Bond 1,960 3,103 5,462 13,976 10,720 Specialty 711 954 380 4,667 42 Total long-term funds 7,295 8,636 8,888 50,735 31,729 Total money market funds (123) 136 1,114 5,074 647 Total 7,172 8,772 10,002 55,810 32,377

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Jun 2025 May 2025 Jun 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 28.9 27.5 18.5 23.3 Equity 371.6 357.9 274.2 326.9 Bond 130.9 128.8 104.4 116.7 Specialty 28.0 26.8 17.0 22.7 Total long-term funds 559.4 540.9 414.1 489.6 Total money market funds 32.8 33.0 26.1 28.0 Total 592.2 573.9 440.2 517.6

* See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

