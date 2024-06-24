Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for May 2024.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.058 trillion at the end of May, up by $44.4 billion or 2.2 per cent since April. Mutual fund net redemptions were $1.8 billion in May.

ETF assets totalled $429.2 billion at the end of May, up by $15.6 billion or 3.8 per cent since April. ETF net sales were $4.4 billion in May.

May insights

Mutual fund total assets reached their second highest monthly level ever (the highest level was in December 2021 ). The increase in assets was driven by positive market performance.

). The increase in assets was driven by positive market performance. For mutual funds, bond funds saw the highest net sales at $1.35 billion , while equity funds had net redemptions of $920 million .

, while equity funds had net redemptions of . Money market mutual fund net sales turned positive after three consecutive months, with just over half of all money market funds experiencing positive inflows. Despite this positive trend, year-to-date net sales are 92 per cent lower than the same period in 2023.

Year-to-date ETF assets grew by $47.2 billion or 12.4 per cent, which is close to double the growth in absolute terms compared to 2023.

or 12.4 per cent, which is close to double the growth in absolute terms compared to 2023. For ETFs, equity funds led with net sales of $2.8 billion , while bond funds also saw substantial inflows of $1.3 billion .

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions) *

Asset class May 2024 Apr 2024 May 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced (3,334) (3,499) (3,807) (14,907) (17,258) Equity (920) (14) (2,173) 355 (7,245) Bond 1,346 366 639 8,910 7,809 Specialty 623 720 295 3,310 1,750 Total long-term funds (2,285) (2,428) (5,047) (2,332) (14,944) Total money market funds 464 (281) 1,249 524 6,358 Total (1,821) (2,708) (3,799) (1,808) (8,586)

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions) *

Asset class May 2024 Apr 2024 May 2023 Dec 2023 Long-term funds







Balanced 934.3 917.5 889.5 904.4 Equity 786.5 764.8 675.8 714.4 Bond 252.3 248.0 234.2 242.3 Specialty 31.7 30.7 24.4 27.0 Total long-term funds 2,004.8 1,961.0 1,823.9 1,888.1 Total money market funds 52.7 52.1 41.5 51.0 Total 2,057.5 2,013.1 1,865.3 1,939.1

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions) *

Asset class May 2024 Apr 2024 May 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced 243 362 150 1,884 678 Equity 2,788 4,032 559 16,171 4,505 Bond 1,287 1,734 836 5,251 4,281 Specialty 22 82 (16) (331) 851 Total long-term funds 4,339 6,209 1,529 22,976 10,315 Total money market funds 86 (747) 819 (467) 4,413 Total 4,425 5,462 2,348 22,509 14,728

ETF net assets ($ billions) *

Asset class May 2024 Apr 2024 May 2023 Dec 2023 Long-term funds







Balanced 18.0 17.3 13.2 15.1 Equity 270.5 259.4 208.4 232.5 Bond 98.4 95.9 84.8 94.6 Specialty 17.3 16.1 11.5 14.4 Total long-term funds 404.2 388.7 317.9 356.6 Total money market funds 25.0 24.9 20.6 25.3 Total 429.2 413.5 338.5 382.0

* See below for important information about data. IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals. IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current. © The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data 1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. 2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. 3. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. 4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. 5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

