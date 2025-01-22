IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - December 2024

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for December 2024.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.242 trillion at the end of December, down by $25.3 billion or 1.1 per cent since November. Mutual fund net sales were $2.6 billion in December.

ETF assets totalled $517.6 billion at the end of December, up by $2.3 billion or 0.4 per cent since November. ETF net sales were $10.6 billion in December.

December insights

In 2024, mutual fund assets increased by $303.7 billion , or 15.7 per cent. This is the largest annual dollar growth in mutual fund assets on record.

, or 15.7 per cent. This is the largest annual dollar growth in mutual fund assets on record. December saw positive mutual fund sales and the sixth consecutive month of net inflows. The year ended with overall positive net inflows, a significant turnaround after two consecutive years of negative net sales.

By the end of 2024, ETFs reached a new all-time high. Over the year, total assets grew by a remarkable 35.5 per cent.

In December, ETFs experienced the highest single-month inflows ever recorded, contributing to 2024 achieving the largest annual inflows in history.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Dec 2024 Nov 2024 Dec 2023 2024 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced (573) 493 (4,662) (22,764) (56,131) Equity 50 678 (2,191) 1,295 (23,984) Bond 1,863 1,984 810 25,672 6,419 Specialty 500 733 168 7,426 3,530 Total long-term funds 1,839 3,889 (5,875) 11,629 (70,166) Total money market funds 721 685 739 3,569 14,516 Total 2,560 4,574 (5,136) 15,197 (55,650)

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Dec 2024 Nov 2024 Dec 2023 Long-term funds





Balanced 997.6 1,011.2 904.3 Equity 868.5 882.5 714.4 Bond 281.7 281.0 242.3 Specialty 37.7 37.2 27.0 Total long-term funds 2,185.5 2,211.9 1,888.0 Total money market funds 56.9 55.8 50.7 Total 2,242.4 2,267.7 1,938.7

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Dec 2024 Nov 2024 Dec 2023 2024 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced 712 563 237 5,543 1,824 Equity 7,865 6,289 1,707 44,011 12,081 Bond 2,081 993 1,815 20,928 11,922 Specialty (176) 444 219 2,159 2,389 Total long-term funds 10,483 8,289 3,978 72,642 28,216 Total money market funds 99 462 (271) 2,320 9,028 Total 10,582 8,751 3,707 74,961 37,244

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Dec 2024 Nov 2024 Dec 2023 Long-term funds





Balanced 23.3 23.1 15.1 Equity 326.9 325.4 232.5 Bond 116.7 115.8 94.6 Specialty 22.6 23.1 14.4 Total long-term funds 489.5 487.5 356.7 Total money market funds 28.0 27.8 25.3 Total 517.6 515.3 382.0

* See below for important information about data.



IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.



© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data 1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. 2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. 3. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. 4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. 5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada's investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada's savers to Canada's economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. Learn more about IFIC

