IDC MarketScape names CGI as a leader in Canadian artificial intelligence (AI) services

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) is pleased to announce it is positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Canadian AI Services 2022 Vendor Assessment. The report, a first for the Canadian market, identified three of the most critical business services buyers need from AI providers which are cybersecurity, intelligent automation, and industry-specific AI solutions. It also highlighted CGI's industry expertise in Canadian analytics and AI implementations in several sectors including health and life sciences, the public sector, utilities, and financial services.

"CGI plays the role of someone who can see what the entire end-to-end strategy is for a client," said Warren Shiau, Research Vice President, AI & Analytics at IDC MarketScape Canada. "CGI is setup to address local market conditions that are of relevance in the Canadian market and is focussed on the operational and workflow analysis portion of things which is really distinct. One of the strengths we saw in CGI is their capacity to harness data and deliver immediate ROI for clients."

Using the IDC MarketScape model, 12 AI vendors, with operations in Canada were assessed on both "quantitative and qualitative" characteristics that explain success in the AI services market.

"We made a decision, early on, that we were going to provide end-to-end digitization and data platform services from data ingestion through to data visualization and AI/Machine Learning," said CGI Vice-President of Consulting Services, Dr. Diane Gutiw. "Businesses have an opportunity with AI to make evidence-based decisions, and see where they can achieve greater opportunities and reduce risk to do things more efficiently. CGI is an accelerator who, through our analytics and AI service offerings, helps enable quicker insights and results for our clients. With this report being the first one looking specifically at the Canadian AI marketplace, it is an important validation from a third party and our clients that we are doing well in the AI space."

Additional findings in the IDC MarketScape report: Canadian AI Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (Sep 2022 - IDC doc# CA48060822)

CGI's strengths include breadth and depth of AI services capabilities; breadth and depth of IP, methodologies, and tools to deliver AI services; breadth and depth of tools to help customers identify use cases for AI services projects; and breadth and depth of IP, methodologies and tools to manage customer data, analytics, and AI maturity journeys.





IDC considers CGI's strategies and IP around AI services delivery; client adoption methodologies and tools; and customer data, analytics, and AI maturity journeys; and focus on differentiation and growth through strategies including hands-on, direct senior leadership engagement in customer satisfaction; and a "decentralized by metro market" model that aims to provide onshore-based physical proximity of local industry expertise to facilitate client intimacy, as key strengths for organizations from midmarket to enterprise seeking to start the process of driving value from their data and exploring, building, and implementing specialized, own IP analytics and AI models at scale.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

