ID Verify Now Available for Yardi Breeze Premier Clients

Leading software provider introduces biometric technology as the first step in the resident screening process

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- In response to the increase in fraudulent applications in multifamily rentals, Yardi® has launched ID Verify for Yardi Breeze® Premier clients in the United States and Canada. The use of biometrics is emerging as a standard screening practice in North America, as it allows property managers to confirm applicant identities before scheduling a tour.

In response to the increase in fraudulent applications in multifamily rentals, Yardi® has launched ID Verify for Yardi Breeze® Premier clients in the United States and Canada.

Employing ID Verify as the initial step in the resident screening process provides Breeze Premier clients with a higher level of fraud prevention. Prospective renters simply upload a selfie and a photo of a government-issued identification document to the cloud. Then ID Verify detects fake IDs and validates real identities, ensuring a secure and reliable screening process. The new technology can also manage resident, visitor and vendor access, enhancing community security.

When paired with ScreeningWorks® Pro in the United States or Yardi® Resident Screening in Canada, property managers centralize resident screening data with their property data. This single source of truth provides multifamily businesses with a deeper understanding of who they're renting to, ensuring greater confidence and quality in resident selection.

"Rising fraud increases the risks of bad debt," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada Ltd." However, we're optimistic that ID Verify will safeguard the future of the multifamily market when implemented as the first step in the resident screening process."

Book a demo to learn more about ID Verify and how it will benefit your property management business.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447765/Yardi_ID_Verify.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi

Media Contact: Leah Etling, Yardi Systems Inc., 800-866-1144 x1207, [email protected]