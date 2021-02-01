The new partnership comes at a time when two-thirds of Canadians are more concerned with staying safe while shopping due to COVID-19 than reducing plastic packaging*. Kraft Heinz Canada's partnership with Loop makes it easy for Canadians to choose more sustainable options that are safe, sanitary, and impactful. The distinctive glass Heinz ketchup bottle is designed for repeat use and is delivered through a reusable, fully circular packaging initiative. Loop collects empty containers after use and works with manufacturers like Heinz to sanitize and refill them.

"Our iconic Heinz ketchup glass bottle has always been available in a recyclable glass bottle, but now it's reusable, too, thanks to our partnership with Loop," says Bruno Keller, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. "We know protecting our planet requires collective action, so we are proud to be taking this practical step to make sustainable options easier for Canadians. The Loop partnership is part of our broader sustainability goal to make 100 per cent of our packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025."

A recent survey* by Kraft Heinz Canada showcased that Canadians do have an appetite for more sustainable options, even if it does have an incremental cost. Heinz ketchup purchased on Loop will include a fully refundable deposit charge, similar to the deposit Canadians are accustomed to paying for beer and wine bottles.

Survey highlights include:

The vast majority of Canadians surveyed (83 per cent) want to reduce packaging on groceries

Seventy-eight per cent want zero-waste packaging on grocery products

Sustainability impacts brand choice - 65 per cent of those surveyed make an effort to choose brands that come in sustainable packaging options (recyclable, reusable, compostable)

Many Canadians (34 per cent) who have their groceries delivered are willing to pay more for sustainable options like Loop

"It's important that, despite the challenges of COVID-19, we in corporate Canada don't lose sight of long-term environmental goals," says Keller. "Our recent survey also revealed that 79 per cent of Canadians agree – long-term corporate sustainability goals matter even in light of COVID-19 concerns. They are looking for companies to step up and work toward a better future -- and our partnership with a reusable, zero-waste grocery service is a great way to do just that."

"Partners like Kraft Heinz are key to bringing Loop to Canada," said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle and Loop. "Together, we are bringing beloved brands straight to Canada's doorstep while reducing waste in a seamless experience that consumers can feel good about supporting as we work toward a more sustainable future."

The partnership with Loop is just one of the ways Kraft Heinz Canada is demonstrating its leadership in sustainability. The company is committed to sustainably source 100 per cent of Heinz ketchup tomatoes by 2025 in accordance with its Sustainable Agriculture Practices. In addition to the iconic glass bottle, Kraft Heinz converted 290 million bottles worldwide to be more readily recyclable between 2017 and 2019 -- roughly enough bottles to circle the Earth 1.5 times.

As part of a collective sustainability effort, Kraft Heinz Canada also recently joined the Canada Plastics Pact (CPP). The CPP will work to eliminate the plastics we don't need, innovate to ensure that the plastics we do need are reusable, recyclable, or compostable, and circulate all the plastic items we use to keep them in the economy and out of the environment. For more information on its corporate social responsibility goals, please visit the Kraft Heinz Company 2020 Environmental Social Governance Report.

Canadians can head to Loop.ca to sign up and get Heinz Ketchup delivered straight to their door. For more information, please visit @heinz_ca or heinz.ca.

*Survey commissioned by Kraft Heinz Canada in partnership with FUSE Insights. 1,521 Canadians were surveyed online in English and French from December 9-15, 2020. Respondents were drawn from across Canada with quotas to ensure national age, gender, and geographical representation.

HOW LOOP WORKS

Once Canadians place an order online, consumers will receive their durable products in Loop's exclusively designed shipping tote. After use, consumers place the empty containers into their Loop totes and go online to schedule a pickup from their home. Loop will clean the packaging so that each product may be safely reused and promptly replenished as needed at the consumer's request.

ABOUT LOOP

Loop is an initiative from TerraCycle, www.terracycle.com, an innovative waste management company whose mission is to Eliminate the Idea of Waste®. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle hard-to-recycle waste. Loop has been designed to address the issue of waste at its source by providing consumers a circular reuse platform while encouraging manufacturers to own and take responsibility for their packaging over the long term.

ABOUT KRAFT HEINZ CANADA

Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Kraft Heinz Canada provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions, whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. Kraft Heinz Canada products are found in more than 97 per cent of Canadian households. The Company's iconic brands include Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renées Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid, Maxwell House and Nabob. Kraft Heinz Canada is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, please visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

