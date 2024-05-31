ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Matches to Play at Cineplex Theatres Across Canada

Canadian Cricket Fans Can Cheer On their Favourite Teams, Live on the Big Screen

TORONTO, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cricket fans across Canada are in for a treat as Cineplex, Willow TV and Ethnicity Matters come together to present the live screenings of select ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches. The matches will be shown in 19 cities, bringing the excitement of international cricket to the big screen.

The upcoming edition of the International Cricket Council Men's T20 World Cup will be held from June 1 to June 29 in the United States and the Caribbean.

Canada's Men's National Team will be participating in the T20 World Cup for the first time and have been grouped with India, Pakistan, Ireland and the United States in Group A.

The World Cup match screenings will focus on Group A match-ups and include live screenings of the semifinals and championship final on June 29.

The landscape of Canadian sports is evolving, with cricket emerging as a major contender. Boasting a dedicated fan base of over 3 million and engaging 300,000 participants nationwide, cricket is now played in all of Canada's 10 provinces.

This growth mirrors the multicultural vibrancy of the country, as communities come together to celebrate their shared passion for the game. Cineplex's screenings of the Cricket World Cup T20 matches underscore this momentum, bringing the thrill of world-class cricket to audiences across Canada.

"Cineplex is thrilled to bring cricket fans together to see the matches on the big screen with big sound," says Matt DeVuono, Executive Director, Event Cinema, Cineplex. "Fans can cheer on their favourite teams from the best seats in the house, close to home."

"We are thrilled to bring the action of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to cricket enthusiasts in Canada," says Anurag Bahl, Director, Business Strategy, Partnerships and Revenue, Willow TV. "This collaboration with Cineplex and Ethnicity Matters allows us to offer an unparalleled viewing experience."

"Our goal has always been to celebrate diversity and connect communities through shared experiences," says Howard Lichtman, Partner and Co-Founder, Ethnicity Matters. "This initiative with Cineplex and Willow TV brings the cricket community together, fostering a sense of unity and excitement."

Screening Schedule:

Saturday, June 1 - Canada vs. USA, 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 9 - India vs. Pakistan, 10:30 AM

Tuesday, June 11 - Canada vs. Pakistan, 10:30 AM

Saturday, June 15 - Canada vs. India, 10:30 AM

Sunday, June 16 - Ireland vs. Pakistan, 10:30 AM

Wednesday, June 26 - Semifinal 1, 8:30 PM

Thursday, June 27 - Semifinal 2, 10:30 AM

Saturday, June 29 - Championship Final, 10:00 AM

For more information on participating theatres visit Cineplex.com/Events. Tickets for each match screening can be purchased on Cineplex.com, the Cineplex app and in-theatre.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media) and digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com

About Willow TV

Willow TV is the premier broadcaster of cricket in North America, bringing fans the best of international and domestic cricket.

About Ethnicity Matters

Ethnicity Matters is a leading multicultural marketing agency that connects brands with diverse communities through meaningful and impactful initiatives.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: [email protected]