Cineplex Reports March Box Office Results

April Release of A Minecraft Movie Delivers the Biggest Domestic Box Office Debut of 2025

TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $29.5 million for March 2025.

Period 2024 Box Office 2025 Box Office 2025 as a Percentage of 2024 January $37,620 $37,454 100 % February $28,222 $34,932 124 % March $59,219 $29,525 50 % Q1 $125,061 $101,911 81 % (i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.

Disney's Snow White and Mickey 17 led the box office for the month. The previous year saw the exceptional success of Dune: Part Two, directed by Canadian Denis Villeneuve, and Kung Fu Panda 4—the two biggest releases of both March and Q1 2024. These 2024 films set a high benchmark and performed well in our circuit, with Cineplex significantly outperforming the domestic box office on these two titles in March 2024.

The tremendous success of A Minecraft Movie kicked off the second quarter with not only the biggest domestic debut of the year but also the best in history for a video game adaptation. In the first week of April alone, Cineplex has already achieved over half of the box office achieved in the full month of March 2025 and April 2024, respectively. An astounding 67% of the opening weekend results on A Minecraft Movie came from premium experiences.

Building on the strong industry response at CinemaCon, the balance of Q2 offers a robust lineup of compelling titles that will drive audiences throughout the quarter including Thunderbolts*, Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Karate Kid: Legends and the live-action adaptations of Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon.

