Sit Back, Relax and Save: $5 Tuesdays Return for an Encore this April

$5 Movie and $5 Popcorn Tuesdays – April 22 & April 29

Big Deal Tuesdays – Every Tuesday at Cineplex

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Tuesday is a moviegoers' favourite day of the week at Cineplex. Following the incredible response from $5 Tuesdays in February, starting tomorrow, $5 Tuesdays at Cineplex are making a comeback for the final two Tuesdays in April.

$5 Movie & $5 Popcorn Tuesdays

Mark your calendar for April 22 and April 29, 2025, and grab a group of friends or the whole family, because a general admission movie ticket and a small bag of popcorn are available for $5 each, plus tax. For a family of four, that's $40 for a movie night with popcorn! Online ticket purchases are priced up to $6.50 each, plus tax, which includes a booking fee of up to $1.50. The offer is also extended to premium experiences like UltraAVX or IMAX, with an additional applicable surcharge. Scene+ members will continue to enjoy an additional 10 per cent off the ticket price for their Tuesday ticket purchase. For more information on $5 Tuesdays, visit cineplex.com/promos/tuesday.

Big Deal Tuesdays – See BIG Releases at BIG Discounts

The fun doesn't end in April. Every Tuesday, Cineplex offers discounted admission prices, giving Canadians an easy way to save and see the movies they love at a price they'll love even more. Visit cineplex.com/promos/tuesday-pricing to learn more about Big Deal Tuesdays at Cineplex.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 172 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media or CDM), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

