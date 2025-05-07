Canadian CEOs leading in AI adoption, transforming workforces, and securing data

72% adopting AI agents ahead of global peers

50% hiring for AI-related roles which did not exist a year ago

14% of AI initiatives have scaled enterprise-wide, compared to 16% globally

MARKHAM, ON, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Canadian CEOs are making bold strides in the global race to unlock AI's potential, according to the 2025 IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) CEO Study. Productivity gains are the key driver behind leaders' desire to adopt generative AI, including the ability to automate routine tasks, optimize workflows, analyze data, and provide actionable insights.

The 2025 IBM IBV CEO Study has revealed that Canadian CEOs are pulling ahead from global peers as they push to accelerate AI adoption and upskill Canada’s workforce.

The study, which surveyed 2,000 CEOs across 33 countries and 24 industries — including 80 Canadian C-Suite leaders — shows 72% of Canadian CEOs are actively adopting AI agents and preparing to implement them at scale, compared to 61% globally. Yet, these leaders also say only 14% of AI initiatives have successfully scaled AI across their organizations. Further, only 27% of AI initiatives have delivered expected ROI.

"Canadian CEOs are taking bold steps to integrate AI into their operations, signalling a clear understanding of its transformative potential," said Rob Wilmot, General Manager and Managing Partner of Consulting, IBM Canada. "But this isn't just about adopting AI – it's about embedding it thoughtfully and effectively across the organization. The IBM study indicates that Canadian businesses have the ambition. Now it's time to focus on execution."

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is an example of leadership in AI adoption, leveraging it and digital twin technology to drive operational efficiency and situational awareness in real time. By integrating predictive AI capabilities, they are enabling proactive issue resolution and data-driven decision-making. Every employee will be equipped with a trainable AI assistant, an AI Buddy, fostering cross-functional collaboration and creating a connected support ecosystem.

"AI has been business needs-driven to ensure that we can start small and scale – that we can test its adoption, get people working on it, and then scale it across our operations," said CEO Tamara Vrooman. "Data as a single source of truth that everybody can see has been transformational for partnerships," Vrooman added. "It's helping us work better together and uncover ways to grow."

Canadian CEOs Prioritize Data and Risk-Taking as Keys to AI Success

The study indicates success in AI adoption hinges on a strong, cohesive business data strategy, and Canadian CEOs are prioritizing data as the foundation for innovation and global competitiveness. Key findings reveal:

76% of Canadian CEOs are investing in technologies before fully understanding their ROI, compared to 64% globally, underscoring a willingness to experiment.

are investing in technologies before fully understanding their ROI, compared to 64% globally, underscoring a willingness to experiment. 69% are willing to take more risks than competitors to maintain a competitive edge.

than competitors to maintain a competitive edge. 43% identify poorly integrated or insufficient data as a significant barrier to AI innovation.

as a significant barrier to AI innovation. 68% agree proprietary data is critical to realizing the full potential of generative AI.

is critical to realizing the full potential of generative AI. 79% view integrated enterprise-wide data architecture as vital for enabling AI-driven transformation.

Canadian CEOs: Workforce Upskilling a Key Priority for AI Adoption

Insights from the report indicate that, to stay competitive in an AI-driven future, Canadian CEOs are adopting innovative strategies to address workforce challenges, including reskilling existing talent, hiring for emerging AI-related roles, and integrating AI assistants into workflows. With 50% of Canadian CEOs hiring for positions that did not exist a year ago and 58% planning to use automation to bridge skill gaps, it is clear that workforce transformation is a priority. Rapid AI training is also becoming essential, as CEOs say 33% of the workforce will require retraining to meet the demands of an AI-powered world.

As Canadian organizations accelerate AI adoption, preparing employees to adapt to the operational and cultural shifts brought by these technologies has become a priority. YVR's Tamara Vrooman emphasized how empowering employees is essential to building confidence and capacity for AI adoption. "How do we set our people up for the future? We feel it's by giving them the confidence to use AI in different situations as part of their own development," she said.

