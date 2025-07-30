AI Can Help Businesses Save Millions and Protect Consumer Data

Canadian businesses are losing CA$6.98 million on average to data breaches, with impacts trickling down to consumers.

MARKHAM, ON, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Data breaches in Canada are becoming more costly and complex, with organizations paying an average of CA$6.98 million per breach in 2025, according to the latest IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report. This represents a 10.4% increase from CA$6.32 million in 2024, reflecting the growing financial impact of security incidents. Among the report's findings is the rise of unsanctioned AI– known as Shadow AI – which amplify risks, escalate costs, and expose sensitive consumer data. Often introduced by employees using unapproved AI systems, shadow AI creates vulnerabilities and compliance issues for businesses.

According to the latest IBM Cost of a Data Breach study, hackers are exploiting shadow AI to breach Canadian businesses and access sensitive data. Employees using unapproved AI tools are creating security gaps, adding $308,000 per incident to data breach costs.

The report emphasizes the critical role of security AI and automation in reducing breach costs and improving detection efficiency. Organizations extensively using security AI and autonomation report average breach costs of CA$5.19 million, compared to CA$8.53 million for those not using these tools. Additionally, these technologies helped organizations achieve faster detection and containment, shortening breach lifecycles by 59 days for those using them extensively.

"Cybersecurity isn't just about protecting data — it is about protecting your business's bottom line and reputation," said Daina Proctor, Security Delivery Leader, IBM Canada. "This report shows that organizations using AI and automation are saving millions and detecting breaches much faster, but gaps in AI security and governance, like the use of shadow AI, are leaving businesses exposed to unnecessary risks. By investing in AI tools and building clear AI policies, companies can take control of their security and stay ahead of emerging threats."

Key Findings in Canada for 2025

Overexposed AI : One in three Canadian businesses reported not having access controls on AI systems, positioning them as easy, high-value targets.

Phishing Scams: The most common initial attack vector, phishing scams cost Canadian organizations an average of CA$7.91 million per breach, a 24% increase from CA$6.38 million in 2024.

How AI is Transforming Cybersecurity Operations

The report highlights that organizations extensively adopting AI and automation across their security operations centre (SOC) see significant financial benefits. AI tools automate manual cybersecurity tasks, including across threat detection and response, allowing security teams to focus on higher-priority initiatives.

Security automation accelerates response times and reduces the impact of breaches. Organizations using these tools extensively reported faster breach identification, with the Mean Time to Identify (MTTI) reduced to 118 days, compared to 162 days for organizations not using these technologies.

What It Means for Canadians

Data breaches are not just a corporate issue – they affect everyone. When organizations lose millions to cyberattacks, it impacts Canadians through:

Higher Costs for Goods and Services: Businesses often pass on breach costs to consumers by increasing the prices of their goods or services.

Businesses often pass on breach costs to consumers by increasing the prices of their goods or services. Stolen Personal Data: Breaches frequently expose personal information, including banking details, health records, and more.

Breaches frequently expose personal information, including banking details, health records, and more. Service Disruptions: Breaches can lead to delays in shipments, cancelled appointments, and interruptions in critical services.

Recommendations for Canadian Businesses

Govern and Secure AI Systems: Develop policies to manage the use of AI, prevent shadow AI, and ensure compliance with privacy laws. Invest in Security Automation: Use AI tools to detect and contain breaches faster. Connect security for AI and governance for AI: Investing in integrated security and governance software can help organizations automatically discover and govern shadow AI. Expand Employee Training: Strengthen security awareness programs to minimize human error.

