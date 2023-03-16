IABC/Toronto's #OVATION23 Awards recognize the most creative & accomplished professional communicators

The IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards celebrates communications, marketing and PR professionals' talent and creative brilliance. Through these awards, IABC/Toronto recognizes communications excellence in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) across various disciplines, including corporate communications, public relations, media relations, advertising and more. This event shines a light on the spectacular work of award winners, which has been evaluated against the Global Standard of the Communications Profession .

"The IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards is the industry's most recognized local awards program," said Michael Blackburn, IABC/Toronto President. "Dedicated to celebrating outstanding work and supporting industry professionals, the event is an opportunity to network with the best and the brightest communications, PR and marketing talent in the GTA."

"IABC/Toronto is thrilled to be returning to a gala dinner at the iconic Arcadian Court," said Stephanie Thornbury, Vice President, OVATION Awards. "In honour of the return, we maintained our pre-pandemic ticket price while offering attendees all the elegance of a gala experience." Join IABC/Toronto on May 4 for an evening of glitz and glamour, hosted by media personality Deepa Prashad, who will also make an appearance on the red carpet. Deepa is known to audiences from her work as radio and television host across Canada, as well as being a celebrated local "foodie."

Meet and mingle with peers across the GTA's creative community. Celebrate important achievements that contribute to our industry's success and growth. Find out who will receive Awards of Distinction and the coveted Best of the Best Judge's Choice Award. Celebrate with the recipients of the Student and Volunteer of the Year awards.

Join us!

IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 5:30 to 9 PM

Address: Arcadian Court, 401 Bay Street, Simpson Tower, 8th Floor

Admission

Ticket price includes one complimentary drink and a three-course dinner. IABC/Toronto is pleased to provide an exceptional gala experience while keeping pre-pandemic ticket prices.

Individual tickets:

IABC student: $60 plus HST





plus HST IABC member: $130 plus HST





plus HST Non-member: $175 plus HST

Group tickets (members and non-members):

Table purchases include one complimentary drink per person, a three-course dinner and two bottles of wine for a table of eight or three bottles for tables of 10.

Table of eight: $1,216 plus HST





plus HST Table of 10: $1,520 plus HST

Thank you to our sponsors

About IABC/ Toronto

IABC/Toronto is the largest chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators. The chapter supports its community of communication professionals with innovative thinking, shared best practices, in-depth learning and career guidance.

Follow IABC/Toronto on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for the latest information on programs, awards, professional development and networking opportunities.

Related Links

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of IABC/Toronto

Media personality Deepa Prashad is this year's emcee.

SOURCE IABC/Toronto

For further information: Media inquiries: Jacqueline Janelle, Vice-President, Data Analytics & Brand Management, IABC/Toronto, [email protected]