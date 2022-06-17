IABC/Toronto's OVATION Awards celebrate the GTA's top creative talent

Each year, IABC/Toronto celebrates the talent and creative brilliance of the Greater Toronto Area's (GTA's) marketing, communication and public relations community through the prestigious OVATION Awards. The awards recognize industry excellence across various disciplines, including corporate communications, public relations, media relations, advertising campaigns and more.

Along with OVATION Award winners and the winners of the six awards of distinction, the event honoured the recipients of IABC Canada's 2021 Master Communicator (MC) Maliha Aqeel PMP®, SCMP®, MC; IABC/Toronto's 2022 Volunteer of the Year Marian Neglia; and the 2022 Bobbi Resnik Student of the Year Natalie Banaszak.

"Congratulations to all our OVATION Award winners," said IABC/Toronto President Mandy Gibson. "Our industry-leading evaluators were deeply impressed with the quality of the entries. Close to 170 entries were submitted this year, and we are proud to have been able to come together to celebrate the award winners whose work has been evaluated against the Global Standard of the Communications Profession using IABC's Seven-Point Scale of Excellence."

Congratulations to all award recipients.

Awards of Distinction:

Boutique Agency of the Year (Five or fewer employees)

The PR Department

Small Agency of the Year (Six to 20 employees)

Tenzing Communications

Mid-size Agency of the Year (21 to 50 employees)

Craft Public Relations

Large Agency of the Year (51 or more employees)

Edelman Canada

Corporate Communication Department of the Year

The Regional Municipality of York

Not-for-Profit Communication Department of the Year

Sheridan College

Best of the Best Judges Choice Award:

Campaign: The Launch of Cold Brew

Organization: Tim Hortons & Craft Public Relations

Special Honourees:

IABC Canada Master Communicator (2021)

IABC/Toronto Past President Maliha Aqeel, PMP®, SCMP®, MC

IABC/Toronto Volunteer of the Year Award (2022)

Marian Neglia

IABC/Toronto Bobbie Resnick Student of the Year Award (2022)

Natalie Banaszak

About IABC/Toronto

Celebrating its 80th anniversary, IABC/Toronto is the largest chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators. The chapter supports its community of business communication professionals with innovative thinking, shared best practices, in-depth learning and career guidance.

