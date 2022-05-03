IABC/Toronto's OVATION Awards celebrate excellence in communications safely in-person this June

Each year, IABC/Toronto celebrates the talent and creative brilliance of the Greater Toronto Area's (GTA's) marketing and communications community through the prestigious OVATION Awards. The awards recognize communications and marketing excellence across a broad range of disciplines, including corporate communications, public relations, media relations, advertising campaigns and more.

"The OVATION Awards ceremony is the event communications, PR and marketing pros wait for all year," said Mandy Gibson, IABC/Toronto President. "It's a great opportunity for industry professionals to support and celebrate the best work of our peers. We're looking forward to welcoming our community back safely to our first in-person awards in two years. The evening promises to be a chance to connect in a casual atmosphere, while getting a front-row seat to celebrating the best talent in the GTA."

This June 16, IABC/Toronto invites the GTA's marketing and communications professionals to celebrate the award winners whose work has been evaluated against the Global Standard of the Communications Profession using IABC's Seven-Point Scale of Excellence.

In addition to the award winners, IABC Canada's 61st Master Communicator (MC), Maliha Aqeel, PMP®, SCMP®, MC will be honoured at the event for this lifetime achievement. Aqeel is founder and CEO of the IDEAS Collective, a past-president of IABC/Toronto and has been nominated as Vice Chair for IABC's International Executive Board for 2022-2023.

IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards

Thursday June 16, 2022

6 to 9 PM

Berkeley Field House

311 Queens Street East

Admission

Ticket includes admission, two alcoholic beverages, hors d'oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages.

Individual tickets:

IABC member: $60 + HST

+ HST Non-member: $85 + HST

Group tickets (discounted rates)

5 tickets

IABC member: $288+ HST



Non-member: $408 + HST

+ HST 10 tickets

IABC member: $570 + HST

+ HST

Non-member: $807.50 + HST

Thank you to our sponsors

Health & well-being

The health and well-being of attendees remains IABC/Toronto's top priority. IABC/Toronto will follow all public health guidelines in place at the time of the event. Organizers are working closely with Berkeley Fieldhouse to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

About IABC/Toronto

Celebrating its 80-year anniversary, IABC/Toronto is the largest chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators. The chapter supports its community of business communication professionals with innovative thinking, shared best practices, in-depth learning and career guidance.

Follow IABC/Toronto on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for the latest information on programs, awards, professional development and networking opportunities.

For further information: Media Contact: Jacqueline Janelle, Vice-President, Data Analytics & Brand Management, IABC/Toronto, [email protected]