IABC/Toronto #OVATION24 Award Winners Announced

The IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards Celebration, along with the FindYourPossible Career Advancement Expo, is scheduled for May 9, 2024, at Hart House Toronto.

TORONTO, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Toronto chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC/Toronto) is proud to announce the 2024 OVATION award winners and celebrate communications excellence with the return of the 39th annual OVATION Awards at the University of Toronto's (St. George Campus) Hart House on May 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The #FindYourPossible Career Advancement Expo precedes the OVATION Awards Celebration, offering a unique blend of networking and professional growth, catering to communicators at all career stages. It is an event that connects like-minded professionals, featuring inspirational and informative panel discussions, key trends and insights, and how to elevate personal brand while navigating the job market.

"We're proud to champion this platform celebrating the great work done by communication professionals within the GTA," said Chantelle Cabral, IABC/Toronto President. "The OVATION Awards event, alongside the #FindYourPossible Career Advancement Expo, is an opportunity for communication professionals to come together, learn from industry experts, network with their peers, and celebrate each other's successes."

This event shines a light on the spectacular work of award winners, which has been evaluated by a group of judges against the Global Standard of the Communications Profession. Using the IABC Seven-Point Scale of Excellence, this year's award winners demonstrated outstanding work in communications, marketing, and PR within the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) across various disciplines, including corporate communications, public relations, media relations, advertising, and more.

"The IABC/Toronto OVATION awards wouldn't exist without the experienced judges who review submissions and provide valuable feedback on each aspect of each entry," says Amie Silverwood, VP Programs for IABC/Toronto. "When professionals submit their best work for peer review, the awards provide a unique learning opportunity."

This year, attendees can expect a cocktail reception-style theme at the historic Hart House at the University of Toronto. Join us on May 9 to find out who wins the coveted Best of the Best Judges' Choice Award and the Awards of Distinction for:

Boutique Agency of the Year

Small Agency of the Year

Mid-Size Agency of the Year

Large Agency of the Year

Communication Department of the Year

Not-for-Profit Communication Department of the Year

Additionally, the event will also recognize the Student of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and honour IABC/Toronto Past President Brent Carey, ABC, MC who is one of the 2024 IABC Canada's Master Communicators.

"We wanted to find a way to reimagine OVATION and bridge the institutional knowledge of communications that OVATION represents, with upcoming talent that can draw inspiration from award-winning practitioners and their work," said Via Dulay, Vice President, OVATION Awards. "This event does both, which is what makes this OVATION year special."

To learn more about the #FindYourPossible Career Advancement Expo and #OVATION24 dates, times, and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://toronto.iabc.to/2024-ovation-awards/

About IABC/Toronto

IABC/Toronto is the largest chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators. The chapter supports its community of communication professionals with innovative thinking, shared best practices, in-depth learning and career guidance.

