IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards to celebrate communication excellence in a year like no other
Dec 04, 2020, 14:25 ET
New award categories added to reflect the changing political & social landscapes of 2020
TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Toronto chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC/Toronto) officially announces its 36th annual OVATION Awards program. This prestigious awards program celebrates communicators – from student to polished professional – for their talent and creative brilliance in corporate communications, public relations, marketing, event planning, writing, graphic design, videography and photography during these challenging and unprecedented times.
New for 2021, IABC/Toronto – the largest local chapter worldwide – is pleased to announce five new categories to celebrate communication excellence in the Greater Toronto Area:
- COVID-19 Response & Recovery
- Anti-racism
- LGBTQ2
- Accessibility
- Best of the Best Judges' Choice Award
2020 has changed everything. Every year typically has a few defining moments, but this year was very different. There have been world-changing developments at every turn, political shifts, waves of social change and a global pandemic.
Communicators have played an integral role in keeping people informed, safe and connected as we have navigated 2020 together, while apart. Our community of creative communications professionals rose to the challenge.
IABC/Toronto is calling on professional communicators – both members and non-members – to submit their best work to the 2021 IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards, starting December 18, for an opportunity to gain industry recognition and feedback, while having their work evaluated against the global standard of the profession.
Those who submit entries by the early-bird deadline on January 22, 2021 can take advantage of discounted entry fees. The final deadline is February 26, 2021.
Winners from each category, the Awards of Distinction and the Best of the Best Judges' Choice Award will be announced live-to-air from the Arcadian Court – in the heart of downtown Toronto – at the virtual IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards celebration on May 26, 2021.
Follow the 2021 IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards using #OVATION21!
Quotes
- "Never before have communicators played such an integral role in keeping people informed and making a difference in our collective response to changing media, political and social landscapes. While many of our peers have been at the frontlines fighting the global 'infodemic,' IABC/Toronto has consistently provided its members with real-time, meaningful and engaging content to help them rise up, demonstrating the real value of professional membership."
– Russell Baker, President, IABC/Toronto
- "Our team has been hard at work behind the scenes and are excited to introduce new dynamics and a fresh approach for the prestigious 2021 IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards as we continue to reinvent, pivot and innovate during the evolving global pandemic. The virtual celebration in May will be a first-of-its-kind for IABC's largest chapter worldwide and will celebrate the outstanding achievements of professional communicators in a year like no other."
– Michael Blackburn, Vice-President, OVATION Awards, IABC/Toronto
- "Each year, IABC/Toronto recognizes communicators who are advancing excellence in our profession through innovative, relevant and timely initiatives. Being recognized with an OVATION Award, Communicator of the Year Award or Student of the Year Award is an industry endorsed mark of distinction, excellence and honour. We call on our fellow communicators to enter their outstanding work, so that together, we can rise up and salute each other for exemplary work that we have done this year."
– Alice Namu, Vice-President, Programs, IABC/Toronto
Sponsors
Related links
- Exclusive IABC membership benefits
- OVATION Award Writing Workshop
- Communicator of the Year Award
- Mentor of the Year Award
- Student Awards
- Certification & Accreditation
- 2020 OVATION Award Winners
Stay Connected
Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for the latest information on our programs, awards, professional development and networking opportunities, and more!
About IABC/Toronto
IABC/Toronto is the largest chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators. The chapter supports its community of business communication professionals with innovative thinking, shared best practices, in-depth learning and career guidance.
SOURCE IABC/Toronto
For further information: Diane Bellissimo, Vice-President, Data Analytics & Brand Management, IABC/Toronto, [email protected]