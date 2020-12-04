IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards to celebrate communication excellence in a year like no other

COVID-19 Response & Recovery

2020 has changed everything. Every year typically has a few defining moments, but this year was very different. There have been world-changing developments at every turn, political shifts, waves of social change and a global pandemic.

Communicators have played an integral role in keeping people informed, safe and connected as we have navigated 2020 together, while apart. Our community of creative communications professionals rose to the challenge.

IABC/Toronto is calling on professional communicators – both members and non-members – to submit their best work to the 2021 IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards , starting December 18, for an opportunity to gain industry recognition and feedback, while having their work evaluated against the global standard of the profession.

Those who submit entries by the early-bird deadline on January 22, 2021 can take advantage of discounted entry fees. The final deadline is February 26, 2021.

Winners from each category, the Awards of Distinction and the Best of the Best Judges' Choice Award will be announced live-to-air from the Arcadian Court – in the heart of downtown Toronto – at the virtual IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards celebration on May 26, 2021.

"Never before have communicators played such an integral role in keeping people informed and making a difference in our collective response to changing media, political and social landscapes. While many of our peers have been at the frontlines fighting the global 'infodemic,' IABC/ Toronto has consistently provided its members with real-time, meaningful and engaging content to help them rise up, demonstrating the real value of professional membership."



– Russell Baker , President, IABC/ Toronto





– Michael Blackburn , Vice-President, OVATION Awards, IABC/ Toronto





– Alice Namu, Vice-President, Programs, IABC/ Toronto

About IABC/Toronto

IABC/Toronto is the largest chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators. The chapter supports its community of business communication professionals with innovative thinking, shared best practices, in-depth learning and career guidance.

SOURCE IABC/Toronto

For further information: Diane Bellissimo, Vice-President, Data Analytics & Brand Management, IABC/Toronto, [email protected]

