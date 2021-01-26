IABC/Toronto names Wes Hall the 2020 Communicator of the Year

To date, more than 400 organizations - including over 30 percent of the TSX 60 - have signed a pledge with the BlackNorth Initiative. The continued success of the BlackNorth Initiative exemplifies Wes' ability to communicate successfully to positively influence key stakeholders, as well as his strong sense of civic and social responsibility.

Wes is a widely recognized entrepreneur, philanthropist and powerbroker. In 2003, he founded Kingsdale Advisors to help businesses communicate better with shareholders. Toronto Life magazine recently listed him as one of the 50 most influential Torontonians of 2020. The Globe and Mail has called him one of the nation's most influential power brokers and Canadian Business magazine named him one of the most powerful people in 2016. He also serves as a director of SickKids Foundation, board member of Pathways to Education and Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and is also a member of the Ontario government's Capital Markets Modernization Taskforce. In 2015, Wes was the recipient of the Vice Chancellor's Award and in 2017 received an Honorary Doctorate, both from the University of the West Indies.

Wes will formally receive the award at the Communicator of the Year Virtual Fireside Chat, where he will discuss the importance of communications in his success, some tactics that organizational leaders can implement to tackle anti-Black systemic racism in Canada, and how we can be change agents within our own organizations and communities.

When: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 Time: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM Where: Online, you'll receive the link to connect to the webinar at a later time



IABC Members: $20 Non-Members: $30

REGISTER NOW

Quotes

"I want to thank IABC/Toronto for the prestigious 2020 Communicator of the Year award in recognition of what the BlackNorth Initiative has achieved in such a short amount of time. That said, I want to be clear this is just the beginning. Until now, Blacks have been left behind by the diversity movement in Canada and we are changing that. We have built the modern, Canadian version of the NAACP, purpose-built to be the voice of Blacks and the force to drive measurable change for Blacks. Uniquely positioned, BlackNorth has the reach, resources and approach needed to dismantle anti-Black systemic racism in Canada for good."

- Dr. Wes Hall, Founder and Executive Chairman of Kingsdale Advisors and Chairman of the BlackNorth Initiative

"The sobering events that transpired in 2020 have shown that communication is at the heart of change. Business leaders and professional communicators alike play a central role in fighting anti-Black systemic racism, using their words to challenge the status quo and encourage others to rise up. This is why we're pleased to recognize and honour Dr. Hall's communications excellence by awarding him our prestigious Communicator of the Year Award for 2020."

- Russell Baker, President, IABC/Toronto

"Communicators can play an integral role in the fight against anti-Black racism. They can shine a light on racial injustice, use their platforms to lead conversations that spark positive change, and articulate how their organizations are moving beyond talk to measurable actions that empower Black Canadians to reach their full potential. IABC/Toronto applauds and supports Dr. Hall's vision and mission of addressing systemic racism in order to create more equitable opportunities in the workforce for Black Canadians."

- Alice Namu, Vice-President, Programs, IABC/Toronto

About IABC/Toronto's Communicator of the Year (COTY) Award

IABC/Toronto's Communicator of the Year Award recognizes a Greater Toronto Area executive whose demonstrated leadership and communications skills drive business results or have had a substantially positive influence on the community. Only one person is recognized as the Communicator of the Year each year.

Former recipients of the COTY Award are Jodi Kovitz, CEO and Founder of #MoveTheDial (2019), Maayan Ziv, Founder and CEO of AccessNow (2018) and Masai Ujiri, President of the Toronto Raptors (2017).

For names of more recipients, visit: toronto.iabc.to/awards/communicator-of-the-year.

About IABC/Toronto

IABC/Toronto is the largest chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators. The chapter supports its community of business communication professionals with innovative thinking, shared best practices, in-depth learning and career guidance. For more information visit: toronto.iabc.to.

Stay Connected

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for the latest information on our programs, awards, professional development and networking opportunities, and more!

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of IABC/Toronto

SOURCE IABC/Toronto

For further information: Media Contacts: Alice Namu, Vice President, Programs, IABC/Toronto, [email protected]; Diane Bellissimo, Vice President, Data Analytics & Brand Management, IABC/Toronto, [email protected]

Related Links

canada.iabc.com

