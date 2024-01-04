IABC/Toronto names Fennella Bruce the 2023 Communicator of the Year

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Toronto chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC/Toronto) is pleased to announce that Fennella Bruce, veteran television producer and writer, has been named IABC/Toronto's 25th Communicator of the Year . Fennella is being recognized for demonstrating leadership and communications excellence through her ongoing work boosting the voices of Black professionals in the media. Giving Black professionals opportunities to share their stories and experience with a national audience is a powerful tool against anti-Black racism in Canada. IABC/Toronto applauds her for her continuous impactful efforts in such important work.

"Receiving the IABC/Toronto Communicator of the Year Award is an honour and a privilege especially when it acknowledges my work in ensuring Black voices are recognized and received across Canada," says Fennella. "I hope what I do inspires others in the media landscape to improve communication and understanding between all ethnicities and cultures. We all have a story to tell and we all have an expertise that is not defined by race."

Fennella Bruce currently leads FKB Media Solutions and FKB Media Productions Inc – a media consulting business and a media production house that is bringing a diversity of perspectives to the media.

With an illustrious career spanning over 20 years in journalism, Fennella has produced both of Canada's national morning shows – Your Morning and Canada AM. She has served as a senior writer/ producer at numerous major market television stations including CTV News Channel, CTV National, CP24, CityTv, Toronto 1 and BET.

In addition to her contributions to the media landscape, Fennella has taught Media Literacy Theory at Centennial College. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Applied Arts in Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University, formerly Ryerson University.

Committed to community service, Fennella has dedicated her time and expertise to Dr. Roz's Healing Place - a centre assisting women and children escaping violent situations – where she served as Vice-President of the Board of Directors and was a Board member for four years. She is currently the Vice-President of the Foundation Board of Women in Film and Television - Toronto.

Fennella will be presented with the IABC/TO Communicator of the Year Award on Friday, March 1, 2024. The hybrid event will also include a panel discussion with Cityline host Tracy Moore, CBC Toronto anchor Dwight Drummond and FKB Media Solution client's Wellness Expert Trudy Stone and Psychotherapist Roxanne Francis, exploring the impact media exposure can have for Black professionals and its role in sharing credibility and breaking media stereotypes.

About IABC/Toronto's Communicator of the Year Award

Since 1997, IABC/Toronto's Communicator of the Year Award has recognized a Greater Toronto Area executive whose demonstrated leadership and communications skills drive business results or have had a substantially positive influence on the community. Only one person is recognized as the Communicator of the Year each year.

Past recipients of the Communicator of the Year award include Jesse Wente , writer, broadcaster, curator, speaker and arts administrator; Dr. Eileen de Villa , Toronto's Medical Officer of Health; Masai Ujiri, President, Toronto Raptors and Dr. Wes Hall, Founder and Chairman of the BlackNorth Initiative . For more recipients, visit IABC/Toronto Communicator of the Year .

About IABC/Toronto

IABC/Toronto is the largest chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators. IABC is recognized as the professional association of choice for communicators and is committed towards establishing and supporting the highest professional standards of quality and innovation in organizational communications.

