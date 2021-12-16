IABC/Toronto names Dr. Eileen de Villa the 2021 Communicator of the Year

Dr. de Villa leads Toronto Public Health – Canada's largest public health unit – which is responsible for the health and well-being of more than 2.9 million residents in North America's fourth largest city. Prior to joining Toronto Public Health, Dr. de Villa served as the Medical Officer of Health for the Region of Peel, serving 1.4 million residents.

Dr. de Villa has demonstrated courageous leadership and communications excellence through her ongoing efforts to lead Toronto through the COVID-19 pandemic, and as residents experienced some of the longest lockdowns in North America last year. Dr. de Villa has worked tirelessly to ensure Torontonians have the information to keep themselves and those around them safe. She has been a trusted, reliable voice, delivering updates about the COVID-19 virus through regular appearances on local media, including a standing weekly segment on CP24 and via Twitter to her 38,600 followers. She has addressed concerns and complex discussions about mandatory masking, vaccine confidence and hesitancy and public health safety guidelines in a thoughtful, non-judgemental, and easy-to-understand way that connects with Toronto's diverse community.

With the help of her leadership, as of December 9 at 8 a.m. ET, 85.9 per cent of Toronto residents aged 12 and older have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88.7 per cent have initiated their vaccinations series by getting one dose. The City of Toronto has also initiated a "get out the vaccine" campaign called "VaxTO". This innovative program leveraged text messages and auto-calling to promote vaccination uptake. Toronto Public Health and its Team Toronto partners hosted what was believed to be a new world record on June 27, 2021, for the most one-day COVID-19 vaccines given at a single clinic worldwide. The "Our Winning Shot" clinic at Scotiabank Arena saw 26,771 Torontonians roll up their sleeves on that day to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. de Villa holds a Doctor of Medicine and Master of Health Science (MHSc) (Health Promotion) from the University of Toronto and holds a Master of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University. Dr. de Villa is also an Adjunct Professor at the Dalla Lana School of Health at the University of Toronto. She has authored, published and presented research on issues including public health considerations for city planning and emergency preparedness, communicable and infectious disease control, and public health policy development.

Dr. de Villa will receive the award at the virtual Communicator of the Year event, where she will share key learnings and takeaways from almost two years of pandemic emergency communication, including a Q&A from the audience.

Quotes

"Effective communication is key in times of uncertainty. People are looking for a trusted and respected voice to provide them with the information needed to move from awareness to action. Dr. de Villa has provided that voice, insight and stewardship over the pandemic and we are so delighted to recognize her communications leadership by awarding her with the prestigious Communicator of the Year Award."

- Mandy Gibson, President, IABC/Toronto

"IABC Toronto is thrilled to welcome Dr. de Villa as this year's Communicator of the Year and have her join a prestigious list of changemakers and inspiring Communicators in the GTA."

- Nima Ranawana, Vice-President, Programs, IABC/Toronto

About IABC/Toronto's Communicator of the Year (COTY) Award



For the past 23 years, IABC/Toronto's Communicator of the Year Award has recognized a Greater Toronto Area executive whose demonstrated leadership and communications skills drive business results or have had a substantially positive influence on the community. Only one person is recognized as the Communicator of the Year each year.

Former recipients of the COTY award are Dr. Wes Hall , Founder and Executive Chairman of Kingsdale Advisors and Founder and Chairman of the BlackNorth Initiative (2020), Jodi Kovitz , CEO and Founder of #MoveTheDial (2019), and Maayan Ziv, Founder and CEO of AccessNow (2018).

For names of more recipients, visit: toronto.iabc.to/awards/communicator-of-the-year.

