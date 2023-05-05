IABC/Toronto Applauds OVATION Award Winners and GTA's Top Creative Talent

After a long anticipated wait, attendees were thrilled to meet and connect in person, elevating the magic of the evening. "In addition to celebrating important achievements together, the OVATION Awards fosters a creative atmosphere enabling industry professionals to engage in meaningful ways," said Stephanie Thornbury, ABC, vice president, OVATION Awards. "It's a distinct honour to observe the industry's top talent and bring to light the collective impact of their effort."

Along with OVATION Award recipients of merit and excellence, the recipients of the six awards of distinction, the event also honoured the recipient of the Best of the Best Judges Choice Award, the Volunteer of the Year Award and the Bobbie Resnik Student of the Year.

"Congratulations to all our OVATION Award recipients," said Michael Blackburn, IABC/Toronto president. "With more than 180 entries submitted this year, our seasoned evaluators were impressed with the calibre of entries and how the power of communication was harnessed to deepen understanding, inspire action and transform tomorrow. IABC/Toronto is proud of the award recipients and applauds their valuable contributions which have been evaluated against the Global Standard of the Communications Profession using IABC's Seven-Point Scale of Excellence."

View a complete list of the 2023 OVATION Award winners

Awards of Distinction

Boutique Agency of the Year (five or fewer employees)

Advantis Communications





Advantis Communications Small Agency of the Year (six to 20 employees)

LABOUR





LABOUR Mid-size Agency of the Year (21 to 50 employees)

Strategic Objectives





Strategic Objectives Large Agency of the Year (51 or more employees)

Edelman





Edelman Corporate Communication Department of the Year

Regional Municipality of York





Regional Municipality of Not-for-Profit Communication Department of the Year

National Payroll Institute

Best of the Best Judges Choice Award

Campaign: The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association: #StickInTheGround





Organization: Strategic Objectives

Special Honourees

2023 Volunteer of the Year Award

Sue Horner



2023 Bobbie Resnick Student of the Year Award

Haysi Vale

Thank you to our sponsors:

About IABC/Toronto

IABC/Toronto is the largest chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators. The chapter supports its community of communication professionals with innovative thinking, shared best practices, in-depth learning and career guidance.

Follow IABC/Toronto on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube for the latest information on programs, awards, professional development and networking opportunities.

Related Links

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of IABC/Toronto

SOURCE IABC/Toronto

For further information: Media inquiries: Jacqueline Janelle, Vice-President, Data Analytics & Brand Management, IABC/Toronto, [email protected]