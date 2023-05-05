IABC/Toronto Applauds OVATION Award Winners and GTA's Top Creative Talent
May 05, 2023, 09:30 ET
TORONTO, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Toronto chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC/Toronto) celebrated the 38th annual OVATION Awards (#OVATION23) at the iconic Arcadian Court yesterday evening. Emceed by Deepa Prashad, radio and television host and celebrated local "foodie", the industry-leading awards event welcomed some of the Greater Toronto Area's (GTA) most talented professional communicators, marketers and PR professionals to a fun-filled evening of glitz and glamour.
Dedicated to celebrating the creative brilliance of industry professionals, the IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards recognizes communications excellence in the GTA across various disciplines, including corporate communications, public relations, media relations, advertising and more.
After a long anticipated wait, attendees were thrilled to meet and connect in person, elevating the magic of the evening. "In addition to celebrating important achievements together, the OVATION Awards fosters a creative atmosphere enabling industry professionals to engage in meaningful ways," said Stephanie Thornbury, ABC, vice president, OVATION Awards. "It's a distinct honour to observe the industry's top talent and bring to light the collective impact of their effort."
Along with OVATION Award recipients of merit and excellence, the recipients of the six awards of distinction, the event also honoured the recipient of the Best of the Best Judges Choice Award, the Volunteer of the Year Award and the Bobbie Resnik Student of the Year.
"Congratulations to all our OVATION Award recipients," said Michael Blackburn, IABC/Toronto president. "With more than 180 entries submitted this year, our seasoned evaluators were impressed with the calibre of entries and how the power of communication was harnessed to deepen understanding, inspire action and transform tomorrow. IABC/Toronto is proud of the award recipients and applauds their valuable contributions which have been evaluated against the Global Standard of the Communications Profession using IABC's Seven-Point Scale of Excellence."
View a complete list of the 2023 OVATION Award winners
- Boutique Agency of the Year (five or fewer employees)
Advantis Communications
- Small Agency of the Year (six to 20 employees)
LABOUR
- Mid-size Agency of the Year (21 to 50 employees)
Strategic Objectives
- Large Agency of the Year (51 or more employees)
Edelman
- Corporate Communication Department of the Year
Regional Municipality of York
- Not-for-Profit Communication Department of the Year
National Payroll Institute
- Campaign: The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association: #StickInTheGround
- Organization: Strategic Objectives
- 2023 Volunteer of the Year Award
Sue Horner
- 2023 Bobbie Resnick Student of the Year Award
Haysi Vale
About IABC/Toronto
IABC/Toronto is the largest chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators. The chapter supports its community of communication professionals with innovative thinking, shared best practices, in-depth learning and career guidance.
- 2022 OVATION Award winners
- IABC's global and national award programs
- Exclusive IABC membership benefits
For further information: Media inquiries: Jacqueline Janelle, Vice-President, Data Analytics & Brand Management, IABC/Toronto, [email protected]
