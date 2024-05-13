IABC/Toronto announces Awards of Distinction and the Best of the Best Judges' Choice Award at the 2024 OVATION Awards celebration

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Toronto Chapter is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 Ovation Awards, celebrating excellence in communications and recognizing the Greater Toronto Area's top creative talent.

The celebration on May 9 was held at the esteemed Hart House, University of Toronto. Industry leaders and communication professionals gathered to honour the remarkable achievements in strategic communication, marketing, and creative endeavours.

This year's OVATION Awards highlighted the innovative and impactful work of communicators across various sectors, underscoring their ability to navigate complex challenges and drive meaningful change through effective storytelling and engagement strategies.

"We are incredibly honoured to celebrate the exceptional talent within the GTA," said Chantelle Cabral, President of IABC/Toronto. "These remarkable achievements serve as a testament to the transformative power of effective communication in driving organizational success and creating societal impact." Through networking opportunities and shared experiences, attendees celebrated achievements, exchanged insights, and forged lasting partnerships to shape the future of communication in the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.

In addition to the OVATION Awards, the event featured the #FindYourPossible Career Advancement Expo, featuring over 16 speakers, offering attendees the opportunity to explore career growth opportunities, learn from and connect with industry leaders, and gain insights into the latest trends and developments in the field of communication.

Furthermore, the event served as a momentous occasion for Brent Carey, who was honoured with the 2024 IABC Canada Master Communicator as an IABC/Toronto member, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the profession. Carey's exemplary leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence have made a significant impact on the communication industry.

IABC/Toronto remains committed to supporting the growth and development of its members and promoting excellence in the field of communications. The OVATION Awards demonstrate the chapter's dedication to recognizing outstanding achievements and fostering a community of collaboration, innovation, and excellence.

Awards of Distinction

Small Agency of the Year (six to 20 employees)

Principles

Mid-size Agency of the Year (21 to 50 employees)

Paradigm

Large Agency of the Year (51 or more employees)

Weber Shandwick

Corporate Communication Department of the Year

Toronto Public Health

Not-for-Profit Communication Department of the Year

University of Toronto

Best of the Best Judges Choice Award

Campaign: "Still Possible Advocacy Campaign"

Organization: Principles and Parkinson Canada

Special Honourees

2024 Volunteer of the Year Award

Nathalie Noël

Nathalie Noël Bobbie Resnick Student of the Year Award

Srijoni Sarkar

