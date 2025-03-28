QUEBEC CITY, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group announces today that the Annual Shareholder Meeting of iA Financial Corporation Inc. ("iA Financial Corporation") and the Annual Meeting of the Sole Common Shareholder and of the Participating Policyholders of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. ("iA Insurance") will be held together on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) in hybrid format.

Shareholders and participating policyholders may attend the meeting virtually via live webcast at https://www.icastpro.ca/fia250508 (password: iA2025) or in person at the Quebec City Convention Centre, 1000 René Lévesque Boulevard East, Quebec City, Quebec. For detailed instructions on how to join the Meeting virtually or in person and on how to exercise their voting rights, shareholders should refer to the Proxy Circular (the "Circular") relating to the Annual Meeting of iA Financial Corporation, and participating policyholders should consult the Information Document for Participating Policyholders (the "Information Document") relating to the Annual Meeting of iA Insurance as well as their proxy form or voting instruction form.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to participate in the meeting, ask questions and exercise their voting rights. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who attend the meeting virtually will also be able to ask questions and exercise their voting rights, all in real time, provided they are connected to the Internet and comply with all the provisions set out in the Circular and the rules of conduct for the virtual meeting. Beneficial owners not duly appointed as proxyholders will be entitled to attend the meeting as guests but will not be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Participating policyholders who wish to exercise their right to vote by proxy before the meeting must obtain a proxy form by communicating by email with the corporate secretariat of iA Financial Group at [email protected]. Participating policyholders who wish to participate in the meeting and vote at the meeting must also contact the corporate secretariat of iA Financial Group at [email protected] to obtain a control number allowing them to log in to the meeting via the link mentioned above and vote at the meeting.

We strongly encourage shareholders and participating policyholders to vote before the meeting using any of the methods listed on their proxy form or voting instruction form. In order for a proxy to be voted at the Annual Meeting, the completed proxy form must be received by Computershare Investor Services Inc. no later than 5:00 p.m. (local time) on May 6, 2025.

If you are a shareholder and require assistance with voting your common shares, please contact our proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free in North America), at 1‑416-304-0211 (outside North America), or by email at [email protected].

Annual Report and documents relating to the Annual Meetings available online

The 2024 Annual Report, Circular, rules of conduct for the virtual meeting and Information Document are now available online at ia.ca (https://ia.ca/investorrelations). The Annual Report and the Circular are also available at sedarplus.ca. The shareholders of iA Financial Corporation will receive the documents relating to the Annual Meeting in the coming days.

The Annual Report includes the Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, the 2024 consolidated financial statements and related information about iA Financial Group.

The Circular includes information on the exercise of voting rights at the Annual Meeting of iA Financial Corporation as well as information on the Board of Directors, governance practices and executive compensation.

The rules of conduct are intended to ensure the proper conduct of the Annual Meeting and describe how a shareholder may intervene and ask questions during the meeting.

The Information Document includes information on the exercise of voting rights at the Annual Meeting of iA Insurance as well as information on the Board of Directors, governance practices and Board compensation.

It should be noted that thirteen candidates are nominated this year for election to the Board of Directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and eleven candidates are nominated for election to the Board of Directors of iA Insurance. All nominees are presented in either the Circular or the Information Document.

If you have any questions or would like additional information about the Annual Meetings, please contact Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 (toll-free in Canada and USA) or 1-514-982-7555 (other countries).

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc.

Information: Investor Relations, Caroline Drouin, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 103281, Email: [email protected]; Public Affairs, Chantal Corbeil, Office phone: 514-247-0465, Email: [email protected]