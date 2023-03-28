Very robust solvency ratio† of 154% and increased core ROE† target of 15%+

QUEBEC CITY, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group (iA Financial Corporation Inc., the "Company" or "iA") (TSX: IAG) will hold a virtual Investor Session today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (ET). During this public event, under the theme "Building on an even stronger capital position under IFRS 17," an update will be given on the Company's IFRS 9 and 171 impacts, on new opportunities created by the accounting changes and on medium-term financial objectives.

"The transition to the new accounting regime is very favourable for iA, thanks to our long-term vision and strong risk management," commented Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group. "iA's financial strength is now fully reflected with a solvency ratio of 154%2, which translates to nearly $2 billion2 in capital available for deployment†. The Company is well positioned to continue its profitable growth, to seize opportunities with the discipline and prudence that have always been part of our DNA and to create value for our shareholders."

The main objective of the virtual Investor Session is to provide information on how to assess iA's financial performance under the new accounting regime. Members of the executive team will be discussing the following subjects:

President and CEO Denis Ricard will discuss capital deployment and acquisition priorities, as well as guidance and outlook.

will discuss capital deployment and acquisition priorities, as well as guidance and outlook. Executive Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer Alain Bergeron will provide an update on the investment strategy, including our total portfolio management approach.

will provide an update on the investment strategy, including our total portfolio management approach. Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary Jacques Potvin will be talking about IFRS 17 impacts and strategic positioning as well as disclosure under IFRS 17 and 2023 expected core earnings.

More specifically, key takeaways to be discussed include:

iA's unchanged business model as the Company continues to be managed with a prudent approach, a long-term vision and a focus on capital;

A better recognition of iA's financial strength under the new regime with a solvency ratio of 154% 2 as at December 31, 2022. In addition to being 28 percentage points 2 higher than under IFRS 4[3], the ratio has low sensitivities for macroeconomic variations;

as at December 31, 2022. In addition to being 28 percentage points higher than under IFRS 4[3], the ratio has low sensitivities for macroeconomic variations; The availability of close to $2 billion 2 in capital for deployment providing a solid base for strong growth and ROE expansion; and

in capital for deployment providing a solid base for strong growth and ROE expansion; and The new accounting regime facilitating global management of our investment portfolio, which provides an opportunity for better optimisation of the investment strategy, with favourable impacts on earnings and on capital.

1 Adopted IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts and IFRS 9 Financial Instruments ("IFRS 17" and "IFRS 9", respectively, and "IFRS 9 and 17", collectively). 2 The finalization of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 under IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 is in progress. Consequently, these figures are estimated and not audited and may be subject to change. 3 IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts. † This item is a non-IFRS measure; see the "Non-IFRS and Additional Financial Measures" section at the end of this document for relevant information about such measures.

Additional information will be provided regarding the impacts of IFRS 9 and 17 on 2022 results on a preliminary basis2, further indicating a favourable transition for the Company, including:

The impact of the IFRS 9 and 17 transition at January 1, 2022 is neutral on the Company's book value 4 at December 31, 2022 as it is about $6.6 billion 5 under both regimes.

is neutral on the Company's book value at as it is about under both regimes. The contractual service margin (CSM) is established at $5.5 billion on January 1, 2022 .

on . The solvency ratio at December 31, 2022 increases by more than 28 percentage points to reach 154% 5 under the new accounting regime.

increases by more than 28 percentage points to reach 154% under the new accounting regime. The capital available for deployment at December 31, 2022 is $1.8 billion 5.

The Company's 2022 results are in the process of being restated for the adoption of IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts and the related IFRS 9 Financial Instruments overlay ("the new standards"). The impact of the transition is favourable on 2022 core earnings† metrics as core ROE is estimated at 14.5%, core EPS† is estimated at $9.04 and reported EPS is estimated at $2.90[5]. Note that the restated 2022 results may not be fully representative of the Company's future market risk profile and future reported and core earnings profile, as the transition of the Company's invested asset portfolio for asset-liability matching purposes under the new standards was not fully completed until 2023.

Lastly, entering 2023 with a new accounting regime, iA Financial Group has decided to adopt a medium-term guidance approach, which is better aligned with the long-term vision of how the Company manages the business. When appropriate, short-term guidance could be provided. As of 2023, the guidance is6:

Core earnings per common share average annual growth target of 10%+;

Core return on common shareholders' equity (ROE) target of 15%+, an increase from a target range of 13% to 15% in 2022. This target should continue to increase as the Company deploys its capital;

Solvency ratio operating target is set at 120%;

Organic capital generation † target for 2023 is $600+ million; and

target for 2023 is $600+ million; and Dividend payout ratio† target range is 25% to 35% of core earnings.

The Company's main sensitivities to macroeconomic variations under IFRS 9 and 17 will be disclosed during the virtual Investor Session.

Presentation material and a video webcast (link here) will be available through the Company's website at ia.ca, under About iA / Investor Relations / Events and Presentations / 2023 Investor Event. Note that the question and answer period following the presentation will be reserved for financial analysts. A transcript and an archived version of the webcast will be posted on the Company's website a week after the presentation.

