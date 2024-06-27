QUEBEC CITY, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group is proud to be named one of Canada's 50 Best Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights.

This prestigious Best 50 Corporate Citizens ranking showcases Canada's sustainability leaders. For this year's ranking, Corporate Knights analyzed 340 leading Canadian organizations using a series of 25 quantitative key performance indicators.

iA Financial Group stood out in particular for its initiatives in the fight against climate change, and for its sound and solid corporate governance.

"Inclusion on the list of Canada's 50 Best Corporate Citizens recognizes not only iA Financial Group's significant contribution to sustainability, but also the immense efforts we have been making in this area for several years, says Marie-Annick Bonneau, Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations, Capital Management, Sustainability and Public Affairs. This is a credit to the organization's entire management and staff, who have made sustainability a real priority."

Corporate Knights is a leading media and research company in the field of sustainable economics, committed to promoting an economic system in which people and planet can thrive. Corporate Knights' research division produces global sustainability rankings, research reports and financial product evaluations based on companies' sustainability performance.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

ia.ca

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

