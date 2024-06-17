iA Financial Group launches Symbiosis, an enhanced solution that lets plan sponsors combine their group insurance and group retirement savings plans and provides a complete and streamlined experience.

A first in the Canadian employee benefits market

QUEBEC CITY, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group is breaking ground with the Symbiosis program, a comprehensive, one-of-a-kind solution that allows plan sponsors to bring their group insurance and group retirement savings plans together under the same partner and benefit from a complete and streamlined experience.

"There's been a trend emerging lately," remarked Janie Bilodeau, Vice-President, Client Experience, Marketing and Products, Group Benefits and Retirement Solutions. "More and more organizations are looking to combine all their employee benefits under the same provider. Until recently, they've been faced with a morass of fragmented and ill-adapted solutions. Those days are now over. iA is proud to become the first player in Canada to offer a fully integrated solution."

Distinctive benefits

Symbiosis has many distinctive benefits:

For plan sponsors

"Elite" service: a single resource person to handle their every group plan need, plus access to all iA products and services, no matter the size of the group 1

Streamlined administration: an overview of every plan via effective and flexible management tools, and access to a data sharing solution

Hassle-free implementation: a thorough and optimized process to ensure seamless plan transfer to iA

A dedicated communications and education team: an integrated and engaging strategy developed by seasoned professionals to help educate plan members about their plan and support their total wellbeing

Competitive pricing and a Symbiosis allowance: a lump sum that can be used to add complementary products and services, such as a wellness account or telemedicine

For plan members

An enhanced experience: all employee benefits available on a single platform

A 360° view of total wellbeing: exclusive activities and content (a variety of information sessions, webinars and digital content)

Personalized advice and services focused on long-term financial wellbeing

"With Symbiosis, iA becomes a top-tier strategic business partner," Ms. Bilodeau adds. "Plan sponsors benefit from an integrated, customizable solution and streamlined administration, allowing them to further shift their focus to value-added tasks. And plan members benefit from an enhanced experience rooted in supporting their physical, mental and financial health."

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

Group Benefits and Retirement Solutions is a business segment of iA Financial Group. Its ambition is to be present and active in the daily lives of Canadians, supporting their financial, physical and mental wellbeing with a variety of products, services and digital solutions.

The market presence of Group Benefits and Retirement Solutions:2

1,100 employees

15,000 groups

2 million members, annuitants and dependents

1 The Symbiosis program is available to organizations of 100 or more people.

2 As at December 31, 2024.



