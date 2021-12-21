QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce that it has donated half a million dollars to Food Banks Canada.

Food Banks Canada is a national charity whose mission is to help Canadians living with food insecurity. It actively supports a network of affiliated provincial associations and food agencies that work to address hunger in their communities.

"During this period of pandemic, and with the Holidays approaching, we want to provide tangible support to food banks across the country", states Denis Ricard, President and CEO of iA Financial Group. "More and more people are using food banks, including thousands of children. Hunger in our communities is a problem that concerns us and pushes us into action."

"A volatile combination of high housing costs, pandemic job losses, rising food costs and other factors has created a "perfect storm", putting so many families in Canada in a position of need. Because of partners like iA Financial Group, we are able to continue to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow and move towards our vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry", explains David Armour, Interim CEO, Food Banks Canada.

Food Banks Canada supports more than 4,700 food banks and community agencies. Together, these organizations help Canadians living with food insecurity who, last year, made 1.3 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to their HungerCount report.

Philanthropy is one of the vital components of the role of iA Financial Group and its subsidiary on a social level, in a veritable perspective of sustainable development and tangible support to communities. This year, the group made close to eight million dollars in donations to various social and community organizations working in the healthcare, education and environmental fields.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

