iA Financial Group comments on favourable decision in the Ituna litigation

QUÉBEC CITY, March 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group (the "Company") is pleased to advise that in a decision released today, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruled in its favor in the litigation between the Company and Ituna Investment LP ("Ituna").

Ituna sought to make unlimited deposits into a universal life insurance contract that it purchased from a policyholder. In its decision, the Court of Appeal found that Ituna's position was inconsistent with the language and the purpose of the contract.

iA Financial Group has always maintained that the position taken by Ituna was legally unfounded and that life insurance contracts were never intended to be used as deposit accounts and for purposes unrelated to life insurance.

iA Financial Group is currently analyzing the full details of the decision and will provide further comments if necessary.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

