iA Financial Group appoints Stéphanie Butt Thibodeau to the position of Executive Vice‑President and Chief Talent and Culture Officer

QUEBEC CITY, April 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Stéphanie Butt Thibodeau to the position of Executive Vice-President and Chief Talent and Culture Officer. This appointment is effective May 16, 2022.

Stéphanie Butt Thibodeau has over 27 years of experience in financial services and human resource management, as well as in corporate transformation and organizational agility.

"Stéphanie will lead the development and execution of the company's human resources strategy and its alignment with the values, objectives and needs of the entire organization," says Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group. "Her mandate will include shaping human resource transformation programs aimed at optimizing our workforce, technology and operational excellence in service delivery."

Stéphanie Butt Thibodeau joined Export Development Canada (EDC) in 1995, where she held management roles in all of the organization's major business lines, including financing, insurance and international business development. In January 2016, she was appointed Senior Vice-President, People and Culture.

Stéphanie Butt Thibodeau holds a Bachelor of Commerce, Finance and International Business from the University of Ottawa, certification from the Advanced Management Program at Columbia University in New York and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute.

She will be a member of the Executive Committee of iA Financial Group, chaired by Denis Ricard.

