QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephan Bourbonnais as Executive Vice-President, Wealth Management. This appointment takes effect immediately. Mr. Bourbonnais succeeds to Sean O'Brien, who has taken on the role of Executive Vice-President, Group Benefits and Retirement Solutions, as announced in November 2022.

"A well-known leader in the Canadian financial services industry, Stephan is recognized for his leadership, vision, and team spirit. From now on, he will be leading the Wealth Management growth strategy", says Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group. "Under his leadership and through his entrepreneurial spirit, I am convinced that our growth in this key area of iA's business will be highlighted by an exceptional and personalized customer experience."

Mr. Bourbonnais has over 25 years of experience in wealth management. He holds an MBA from HEC and has advanced in the financial services industry through several senior positions at major financial institutions. He joined iA Financial Group as President of iA Private Wealth in 2021.

In his new position, he will play a key leadership role overseeing four dynamic business organizations: iA Clarington Investments, iA Private Wealth, Investia Financial Services and iA Capital Markets.

Mr. Bourbonnais will be a member of the Executive Committee of iA Financial Group, chaired by Denis Ricard.

