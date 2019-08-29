iA Financial Group appoints Michael L. Stickney as Chief Growth Officer

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael L. (Mike) Stickney to the position of Executive Vice-President and Chief Growth Officer, effective September 1, 2019.

In his new role, Mr. Stickney will oversee growth initiatives for all lines of business in both Canada and the U.S. He will also work closely with Lilia Sham, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development, on acquisition opportunities. Mr. Stickney will continue to be a member of the company's Planning Committee.

"In his previous roles with iA Financial Group, Mike has been involved in the development of businesses that are now making a significant contribution to our results. Most recently, he was the head of our U.S. operations, which have experienced strong growth organically and through acquisitions under his leadership," commented Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As the Chief Growth Officer, Mike will now contribute to the achievement of iA Financial Group's objectives by supporting the execution of growth strategies in all lines of business."

Mr. Stickney holds a bachelor's degree in science (mathematics) and an MBA from the University of British Columbia. He is also a fellow of the Society of Actuaries and of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. He started his career in the insurance industry in 1976 and occupied various insurance-related positions. He joined iA Financial Group in 1999, with the acquisition of Seaboard Life. Prior to being responsible for the company's U.S. operations, he was the head of the Dealer Services and Special Markets Solutions divisions.

Mr. Stickney will report to Denis Ricard.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Marie-Annick Bonneau, Phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 104287, Email: marie-annick.bonneau@ia.ca; Public Relations: Pierre Picard, Phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 101660, Email: pierre.picard@ia.ca

Related Links

https://ia.ca/

