QUEBEC CITY, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group (the "Company") announced today an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.685% fixed/floating unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") due June 20, 2033 (the "Offering").

The Offering is expected to close on or about June 20, 2023. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Debentures for general corporate purposes, which may include investments in subsidiaries and repayment of indebtedness.

The Debentures will mature on June 20, 2033. Interest on the Debentures at the rate of 5.685% per annum will be payable in arrears in equal semi-annual installments on June 20 and December 20, in each year, commencing on December 20, 2023 and continuing until June 20, 2028. After June 20, 2028, interest on the Debentures will be payable at a rate per annum equal to Daily Compounded CORRA plus 1.96% payable quarterly in arrears on the 20th day of each of March, June, September and December in each year, commencing on September 20, 2028.

The Offering is being done on a best efforts agency basis by a syndicate of agents led by RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank, as co-leads and bookrunners, and including, CIBC World Markets, National Bank Financial, TD Securities, iA Private Wealth Inc., Casgrain & Company Limited and UBS Securities Canada Inc.

The Offering is being made under the short form base shelf prospectus dated April 5, 2022. Complete details of the Offering are set out in the prospectus supplement dated June 15, 2023, which will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.ia.ca.

Notice

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Debentures have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States, its territories, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), except in certain transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities within the United States.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain statements relating to strategies used by iA Financial Group or statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate", and "continue" (or the negative thereof), as well as words such as "objective", "goal", "guidance", "outlook" and "forecast", or other similar words or expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. In this document, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information concerning the expected closing time of the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. These statements are not historical facts; they represent only expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and are subject to change.

Although iA Financial Group believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. In addition, certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward–looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Material factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: insurance, market, credit, liquidity, strategic, operational and regulatory risks, such as: general business and economic conditions; level of inflation; level of competition and consolidation; changes in laws and regulations, including tax laws and changes made to capital and liquidity guidelines; actions by regulatory authorities that may affect the business or operations of iA Financial Group or its business partners; risks associated with the regional or global political and social environment; risks related to climate change including the transition to a low-carbon economy and iA Financial Group's ability to satisfy stakeholder expectations on environmental, social and governance issues; data and cyber risks; risks related to human resources; hedging strategy risks; liquidity of iA Financial Group, including the availability of financing to meet existing financial commitments on their expected maturity dates when required; accuracy of information received from counterparties and the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations; the occurrence of natural or man-made disasters, international conflicts, pandemic diseases (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and acts of terrorism.

Material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of financial outlooks include, but are not limited to: accuracy of estimates, assumptions and judgments under applicable accounting policies, and no material change in accounting standards and policies applicable to the Company; no material variation in interest rates; no significant changes to the Company's effective tax rate; no material changes in the level of the Company's regulatory capital requirements; availability of options for deployment of excess capital; credit experience, mortality, morbidity, longevity and policyholder behaviour being in line with actuarial experience studies; investment returns being in line with the Company's expectations and consistent with historical trends; different business growth rates per business unit; no unexpected changes in the economic, competitive, insurance, legal or regulatory environment or actions by regulatory authorities that could have a material impact on the business or operations of iA Financial Group or its business partners; no unexpected change in the number of shares outstanding; and the non-materialization of risks or other factors mentioned or discussed elsewhere in this document or found in the "Risk Management" section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for 2022 and the "Risk Management – Update" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2023 that could influence the Company's performance or results.

Economic and financial instability in a context of geopolitical tensions – Unfavourable economic conditions and financial instability are causing some concern. Central banks have hiked interest rates to combat last year's high inflation. The war in Ukraine and tension in China are also causing instability in global markets. These events could result in significant financial volatility and test the Corporation's ability to anticipate and mitigate headwinds in its markets and negatively affect the Corporation's financial outlook, results and operations.

Additional information about the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the "Risk Management" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for 2022, the "Management of Risks Associated with Financial Instruments" note to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, the "Risk Management – Update" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2023 and elsewhere in iA Financial Group's filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, which are available for review at sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements in this document reflect iA Financial Group's expectations as of the date of this document. iA Financial Group does not undertake to update or release any revisions to these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a tradename under which iA Financial Corporation Inc. operates and a trademark of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. used under license.

For further information: Investor Relations: Marie-Annick Bonneau, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 104287, Email: [email protected]; Public Relations: Pierre Picard, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected]