QUEBEC CITY, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Jacques Martin, Chair of the Board of iA Financial Group, is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the proxy solicitation circular dated March 14, 2023 ("Circular"), were elected as directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. ("iA Financial Corporation") and the nominees listed in the Information Document for Participating Policyholders dated March 14, 2023 ("Information Document") were elected as directors of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. ("iA Insurance").

Voting results

iA Financial Group also announces the results of the votes by ballot held at its annual meeting on May 10, 2023.

For iA Financial Corporation:

1. Election of directors by common shareholders

Each of the nominees for the common shareholders listed in the Circular was elected.

Name of nominee Votes for % Votes withheld % William F. Chinery 77,086,585 99.91 72,663 0.09 Benoit Daignault 77,108,817 99.93 50,431 0.07 Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 74,046,072 95.97 3,113,176 4.03 Emma K. Griffin 76,136,334 98.67 1,022,914 1.33 Ginette Maillé 76,333,399 98.93 825,723 1.07 Jacques Martin 74,673,961 96.78 2,485,287 3.22 Monique Mercier 76,105,880 98.63 1,053,368 1.37 Danielle G. Morin 74,256,799 96.24 2,902,449 3.76 Marc Poulin 76,128,478 98.66 1,030,644 1.34 Suzanne Rancourt 75,438,951 97.77 1,720,297 2.23 Denis Ricard 77,099,226 99.92 60,022 0.08 Ouma Sananikone 76,506,315 99.15 652,933 0.85 Rebecca Schechter 76,130,905 98.67 1,028,343 1.33 Ludwig W. Willisch 77,079,096 99.90 80,152 0.10



2. Appointment of external auditor

Deloitte LLP was appointed as iA Financial Corporation's external auditor.

Votes for % Votes withheld % 63,162,244 81.83 14,025,297 18.17



3. Advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation

The advisory resolution on executive compensation was approved.

Votes for % Votes against % 70,373,637 91.20 6,788,933 8.80



4. Shareholder Proposal No. 1

The Shareholder Proposal No. 1 - Decrease in the number of public company boards of directors on which a director of iA Financial Corporation may serve, was rejected.

Votes For % Votes Against % 3,337,865 4.33 73,824,647 95.67



5. Shareholder Proposal No. 2

The Shareholder Proposal No. 2 - Decrease of the maximum time period for payment of the minimum amount of $420,000.00 in shares in the capital stock of iA Financial Corporation, was rejected.

Votes For % Votes Against % 419,352 0.54 76,743,200 99.46



6. Shareholder Proposal No. 3

The Shareholder Proposal No. 3 - Advisory vote on environmental policies, was rejected.

Votes For % Votes Against % 17,328,502 22.46 59,828,748 77.54

For iA Insurance:

1. Election of directors by the sole common shareholder

Each of the nominees for the sole common shareholder listed in the Information Document was elected.

Name of nominee Votes for % Votes withheld % William F. Chinery 113,575,222 100 0 0 Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 113,575,222 100 0 0 Emma K. Griffin 113,575,222 100 0 0 Jacques Martin 113,575,222 100 0 0 Danielle G. Morin 113,575,222 100 0 0 Denis Ricard 113,575,222 100 0 0 Ouma Sananikone 113,575,222 100 0 0 Rebecca Schechter 113,575,222 100 0 0



2. Election of directors by participating policyholders

Each of the nominees for the participating policyholders listed in the Information Document was elected.

Name of nominee Votes for % Votes withheld % Benoit Daignault 271 90.64 28 9.36 Ginette Maillé 275 92.28 23 7.72 Monique Mercier 274 91.95 24 8.05 Suzanne Rancourt 274 91.64 25 8.36 Marc Poulin 273 91.30 26 8.70



3. Appointment of external auditor by the sole common shareholder

Deloitte LLP was appointed as iA Insurance's external auditor.

Votes for % Votes withheld % 113,575,222 100 0 0



Final results for all matters voted on during the annual meeting will be submitted to Canadian securities administrators and will be available on sedar.com.

