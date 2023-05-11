iA Financial Group announces annual meeting voting results Français

News provided by

iA Financial Group

May 11, 2023, 13:51 ET

QUEBEC CITY, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Jacques Martin, Chair of the Board of iA Financial Group, is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the proxy solicitation circular dated March 14, 2023 ("Circular"), were elected as directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. ("iA Financial Corporation") and the nominees listed in the Information Document for Participating Policyholders dated March 14, 2023 ("Information Document") were elected as directors of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. ("iA Insurance").

Voting results

iA Financial Group also announces the results of the votes by ballot held at its annual meeting on May 10, 2023.

For iA Financial Corporation:

1.  Election of directors by common shareholders

Each of the nominees for the common shareholders listed in the Circular was elected.

Name of nominee

Votes for

%

Votes withheld

%

William F. Chinery

77,086,585

99.91

72,663

0.09

Benoit Daignault

77,108,817

99.93

50,431

0.07

Nicolas Darveau-Garneau

74,046,072

95.97

3,113,176

4.03

Emma K. Griffin

76,136,334

98.67

1,022,914

1.33

Ginette Maillé

76,333,399

98.93

825,723

1.07

Jacques Martin

74,673,961

96.78

2,485,287

3.22

Monique Mercier

76,105,880

98.63

1,053,368

1.37

Danielle G. Morin

74,256,799

96.24

2,902,449

3.76

Marc Poulin

76,128,478

98.66

1,030,644

1.34

Suzanne Rancourt

75,438,951

97.77

1,720,297

2.23

Denis Ricard

77,099,226

99.92

60,022

0.08

Ouma Sananikone

76,506,315

99.15

652,933

0.85

Rebecca Schechter

76,130,905

98.67

1,028,343

1.33

Ludwig W. Willisch

77,079,096

99.90

80,152

0.10


2.  Appointment of external auditor

Deloitte LLP was appointed as iA Financial Corporation's external auditor.

Votes for

%

Votes withheld

%

63,162,244

81.83

14,025,297

18.17


3.  Advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation

The advisory resolution on executive compensation was approved.

Votes for

%

Votes against

%

70,373,637

91.20

6,788,933

8.80


4.  Shareholder Proposal No. 1

The Shareholder Proposal No. 1 - Decrease in the number of public company boards of directors on which a director of iA Financial Corporation may serve, was rejected.

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

3,337,865

4.33

73,824,647

95.67


5.  Shareholder Proposal No. 2

The Shareholder Proposal No. 2 - Decrease of the maximum time period for payment of the minimum amount of $420,000.00 in shares in the capital stock of iA Financial Corporation, was rejected.

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

419,352

0.54

76,743,200

99.46


6.  Shareholder Proposal No. 3

The Shareholder Proposal No. 3 - Advisory vote on environmental policies, was rejected.

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

17,328,502

22.46

59,828,748

77.54
For iA Insurance:

1.  Election of directors by the sole common shareholder

Each of the nominees for the sole common shareholder listed in the Information Document was elected.

Name of nominee

Votes for

%

Votes withheld

%

William F. Chinery

113,575,222

100

0

0

Nicolas Darveau-Garneau

113,575,222

100

0

0

Emma K. Griffin

113,575,222

100

0

0

Jacques Martin

113,575,222

100

0

0

Danielle G. Morin

113,575,222

100

0

0

Denis Ricard

113,575,222

100

0

0

Ouma Sananikone

113,575,222

100

0

0

Rebecca Schechter

113,575,222

100

0

0


2.  Election of directors by participating policyholders

Each of the nominees for the participating policyholders listed in the Information Document was elected.

Name of nominee

Votes for

%

Votes withheld

%

Benoit Daignault

271

90.64

28

9.36

Ginette Maillé

275

92.28

23

7.72

Monique Mercier

274

91.95

24

8.05

Suzanne Rancourt

274

91.64

25

8.36

Marc Poulin

273

91.30

26

8.70


3.  Appointment of external auditor by the sole common shareholder

Deloitte LLP was appointed as iA Insurance's external auditor.

Votes for

%

Votes withheld

%

113,575,222

100

0

0


Final results for all matters voted on during the annual meeting will be submitted to Canadian securities administrators and will be available on sedar.com.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

ia.ca

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

For further information: Investor Relations, Marie-Annick Bonneau, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 104287, Email: [email protected]; Public Relations, Pierre Picard, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada’s largest public companies and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common...

Related Organization(s)

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

iA Financial Corporation