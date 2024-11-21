TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the launch of the IA Clarington Multi-Strategy Alternative Pool, a liquid alternative fund designed to provide investors with enhanced downside protection and attractive long-term total return potential.

Managed by iA Global Asset Management, the fund provides one-ticket access to six actively managed alternative strategies:

Picton Mahoney Fortified Market Neutral Alternative Fund – Market Neutral Equity

Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund – Long/Short Credit

RP Alternative Global Bond Fund – Long/Short Credit

IA Clarington Global Macro Advantage Fund – Global Macro

PG Partners Fund Access Fund – Private Equity, Private Credit, Infrastructure and Real Estate

Blue Owl Credit Income Trust – Private Credit

Key benefits:

With an absolute return focus, the fund seeks to deliver consistent performance through all market cycles while minimizing volatility, downside risk and correlation to traditional asset classes, making it an ideal complement to a balanced portfolio.

Diversified across a variety of alternative investment strategies, managers and investment types, the fund provides strategic allocation as well as risk oversight in a single solution with the liquidity and other benefits of a traditional mutual fund.

The fund aims to generate returns from complementary asset classes and is managed by proven specialists chosen for their expertise in each area.

"Equity and fixed income markets have experienced significant volatility in recent years, and the path ahead continues to be marked by a high degree of uncertainty. This fund is designed to offer the potential for consistent total returns irrespective of market conditions and to lower the volatility of a traditional portfolio," said Kos Lazaridis, Senior Vice-President, Chief Product Officer & Head of Strategy, iA Clarington.

Speak with your advisor or visit iaclarington.com to learn more about how the IA Clarington Multi-Strategy Alternative Pool can bring enhanced diversification and new sources of return potential to your portfolio.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of September 30, 2024, iA Clarington has over $21 billion in assets under management. Visit iaclarington.com for more information.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented herein may not encompass all risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, and iA Global Asset Management, iAGAM and the iA Global Asset Management logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license. iA Global Asset Management and iAGAM are trademarks and tradenames under which Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. and its subsidiary iA Global Asset Management Inc. operate.

