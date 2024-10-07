TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the launch of the IA Clarington Agile Global Total Return Income Fund, sub-advised by Dan Janis, Chief Investment Officer, Agile Investment Management, LLC ("Agile") and his team.

A flexible global fixed-income strategy driven by the time-tested approach that has made Mr. Janis an industry titan, the fund aims to deliver attractive income streams and long-term capital appreciation.

"Navigating the complexities of the global fixed-income markets requires an exceptionally high degree of skill, experience and expertise – exactly what Mr. Janis and his outstanding team of proven portfolio managers bring to this exciting new mandate," said Kos Lazaridis, Senior Vice-President, Chief Product Officer & Head of Strategy, iA Clarington.

Employing an active approach that combines top-down, bottom-up and quantitative analysis, the fund offers investors a range of benefits, including:

Enhanced diversification from a broad opportunity set

Tactical flexibility to take advantage of opportunities

Currency and duration management to help manage risk and add alpha potential

"This strategy brings together the best ideas of a handpicked team with complementary specialities. We are very excited about the opportunities in today's market and look forward to capturing them for the benefit of Canadian investors," said Mr. Janis.

Visit iaclarington.com/Agile to learn more about the Agile portfolio management team and the funds they sub-advise for iA Clarington.

_______________________

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of August 30, 2024, iA Clarington has over $20 billion in assets under management. Visit iaclarington.com for more information.

About Agile Investment Management, LLC

Agile Investment Management, LLC is a U.S.-based, SEC-registered boutique asset manager. Founded by Dan Janis and Kai Sotorp, Agile operates as an operator-owned partnership, specializing in global fixed-income investment management for institutional and retail clients.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented herein may not encompass all risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, and iA Global Asset Management, iAGAM and the iA Global Asset Management logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license. iA Global Asset Management and iAGAM are trademarks and tradenames under which Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. and its subsidiary iA Global Asset Management Inc. operate.

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

For further information: Rob Martin, VP, Marketing & Communications, iA Clarington Investments, [email protected]