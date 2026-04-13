TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington" or "the Firm") today announced the launch of Active ETF Series for the IA Clarington Global Multifactor Equity Fund and IA Clarington Thematic Innovation Class.

Created for investors and advisors who prefer to transact on an exchange, iA Clarington's Active ETF Series ("Series ETF") provide access to the same strategies and portfolio managers as the Firm's mutual fund series--in a convenient, attractively priced format that trades like a stock.

IA Clarington Global Multifactor Equity Fund (TSX: IMFE)

Managed by Sébastien Vaillancourt, Senior Director, Portfolio Manager, Quantitative Equities, iA Global Asset Management Inc., the fund invests in stocks of companies around the world with the objective of delivering strong long-term returns. Powered by an institutional-calibre quantitative approach, the strategy seeks to capture return potential and diversification benefits from more than two dozen factors spanning quality, momentum and value. By dynamically adjusting exposure as these factors move in and out of favour, the fund aims to provide investors with a smoother experience across varying market environments. The management fee for Series ETF is 0.50%.*

IA Clarington Thematic Innovation Class (TSX: ITIN)

Managed by Maxime Houde, Senior Director, Portfolio Manager, Thematic Investments, iA Global Asset Management Inc., the fund seeks to deliver strong long-term returns by investing in stocks of U.S. all-cap companies positioned to benefit from secular change and industry disruption driven by technological innovation. Employing a differentiated investment approach that integrates fundamental and quantitative analysis, the fund combines fast-growing, innovative companies with established industry leaders, creating an optimal blend of performance potential and downside protection. The management fee for Series ETF is 0.45%.*

Both funds will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange beginning today.

"Advisors and investors are increasingly looking for choice, flexibility, and lower fees--and this launch delivers on all three," said Catherine Milum, President and Chief Executive Officer, iA Clarington. "By expanding our suite of Active ETF Series, we're making it easier to access proven investment strategies--supported by the same portfolio managers and disciplined processes our clients already trust."

Series ETF is also available for the following iA Clarington funds:

IA Clarington Agile Global Total Return Income Fund (TSX: GTRI)

IA Clarington Agile Core Plus Bond Fund (TSX: ICPB)

IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund (TSX: IGEO)

IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund (TSX: IGAF)

IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund (TSX: ILGB)

IA Clarington Loomis Floating Rate Income Fund (TSX: IFRF)

IA Clarington Strategic Corporate Bond Fund (TSX: ISCB)

IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund (TSX: ISIF)

IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool (TSX: IWEB)

Click here to learn more about iA Clarington's Active ETF Series.

______________________________ *Management fee does not include administration fees and applicable taxes.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of February 28, 2026, iA Clarington has over $25 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

About iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management ("iAGAM"), comprising both iA Global Asset Management Inc. and Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc., is one of Canada's largest asset managers, helping investors achieve their long-term wealth-creation goals through innovative investment solutions designed for today's complex markets. iAGAM's experienced portfolio managers use a proprietary investment methodology, rooted in its unifying commitment to strong risk management, analytical rigour and a disciplined, process-driven approach to asset allocation and security selection.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented herein may not encompass all risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, and iA Global Asset Management and the iA Global Asset Management logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license. iA Global Asset Management Inc. (iAGAM) is a subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. (iAIM).

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

For further information: Rob Martin, VP, Product Management & Marketing, iA Clarington Investments, [email protected]