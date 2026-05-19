TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced that, with the appointment of Sébastien Mc Mahon as Chief Economist, iA Financial Group ("iAFG"), Mr. Mc Mahon will no longer be a Portfolio Manager on iA Clarington funds managed by the iA Global Asset Management Inc. ("iAGAM") Asset Allocation team ("the Funds"), led by Tej Rai, Managing Director, Asset Allocation, and Alex Bellefleur, Senior Vice-President, Head of Research, Asset Allocation, iAGAM.

Over the past several years, Mr. Mc Mahon has become an increasingly visible voice for iAFG, articulating its economic and market outlook to both internal and external audiences. As Chief Economist, he will dedicate his full attention to supporting the broader organization, providing forward-looking research, in-depth analysis and media insight. While his mandate no longer includes direct portfolio management, Mr. Mc Mahon will remain closely connected to the Asset Allocation team.

The impacted Funds are as follows:

Elite Index Plus Canadian Fixed Income Pool

Elite Core Canadian Fixed Income Pool

Elite Core Plus Global Fixed Income Pool

Elite Index Plus Canadian Equity Pool

Elite Core Canadian Equity Pool

Elite Canadian Equity Income Pool

Elite Core Plus Canadian Equity Pool

Elite Index Plus Global Equity Pool

Elite Core Global Equity Pool

Elite Global Equity Income Pool

Elite Core Plus Global Equity Pool

Elite Index Plus Conservative Unified Portfolio

Elite Income Balanced Unified Portfolio

Elite Index Plus Balanced Unified Portfolio

Elite Index Plus High Growth Unified Portfolio

Elite Core Plus High Growth Unified Portfolio

IA Clarington Multi-Strategy Alternative Pool

IA Clarington Monthly Income Balanced Fund

IA Clarington Monthly Income Balanced GIF

IA Clarington Global Risk-Managed Income Portfolio

IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool

IA Wealth Conservative Portfolio

IA Wealth Moderate Portfolio

IA Wealth Balanced Portfolio

IA Wealth Growth Portfolio

IA Wealth High Growth Portfolio

IA Clarington Moderate Portfolio GIF

IA Clarington Balanced Portfolio GIF

IA Clarington Growth Portfolio GIF

IA Clarington Inhance Conservative SRI Portfolio

IA Clarington Inhance Moderate SRI Portfolio

IA Clarington Inhance Balanced SRI Portfolio

IA Clarington Inhance Growth SRI Portfolio

IA Clarington Inhance High Growth SRI Portfolio

"Sébastien has played a key role in shaping and communicating our economic outlook, and we are thrilled to see him take on this expanded role. He will continue to support our teams with timely perspective and analysis, while our established Asset Allocation team ensures complete continuity for investors," said Catherine Milum, President and Chief Executive Officer, iA Clarington.

There are no changes to the investment objectives, risk ratings or investment strategies of the Funds as a result of this announcement. If you have any questions, please speak with your financial advisor.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of March 31, 2026, iA Clarington has over $24 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).

About iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management, comprising both iA Global Asset Management Inc. and Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc., is one of Canada's largest asset managers, helping investors achieve their long-term wealth-creation goals through innovative investment solutions designed for today's complex markets. iAGAM's experienced portfolio managers use a proprietary investment methodology, rooted in its unifying commitment to strong risk management, analytical rigour and a disciplined, process-driven approach to asset allocation and security selection.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented herein may not encompass all risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, and iA Global Asset Management and the iA Global Asset Management logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license. iA Global Asset Management Inc. (iAGAM) is a subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. (iAIM).

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

For further information: Rob Martin, VP, Product Management & Marketing, iA Clarington Investments, [email protected]