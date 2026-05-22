iA Clarington Investments announces May 2026 distributions for Active ETF Series Français

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IA Clarington Investments Inc.

May 22, 2026, 16:56 ET

TORONTO, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the May 2026 distributions for its Active ETF Series. Unitholders of record as of May 29, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable on June 9, 2026.

Per-unit distributions are detailed below:

Active ETF Series

Ticker

Distribution
per unit

CUSIP

IA Clarington Agile Core Plus Bond Fund

ICPB

0.02979

44931X109

IA Clarington Loomis Floating Rate Income Fund             

IFRF

0.03492

44932R101

IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund

IGAF

0.00316

45075W104

IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund

ILGB

0.03362

45076L107

IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund                      

ISIF

0.01399

44933N109

IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund

IGEO

0.00000

44934G103

IA Clarington Strategic Corporate Bond Fund

ISCB

0.04226

44934C102

IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool

IWEB

0.02674

44934M100

IA Clarington Agile Global Total Return Income Fund

GTRI

0.02815

44935E107

For more information about IA Clarington Active ETF Series, please visit iaclarington.com/ETF

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.
A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of April 30, 2026, iA Clarington has over $24 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented herein may not encompass all risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, and iA Global Asset Management and the iA Global Asset Management logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license. iA Global Asset Management Inc. (iAGAM) is a subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. (iAIM).

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

For further information: Rob Martin, VP, Product Management & Marketing, iA Clarington Investments, [email protected]

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IA Clarington Investments Inc.