TORONTO, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced that Steven Kim, Portfolio Manager, QV Investors Inc. ("QV Investors"), and lead portfolio manager for the IA Clarington QV Canadian Small Cap Fund and IA Clarington QV Canadian Small Cap Class (the "Funds"), will be departing QV Investors effective July 3, 2026.

Amit Shah, Portfolio Manager, QV Investors, has assumed the role of lead portfolio manager for the Funds, effective today. Mr. Shah brings a deep understanding of the Funds' holdings and investment process, having worked closely with Mr. Kim on all aspects of the small-cap strategy for the past five years. Mr. Shah will continue to work alongside Derek Nichol, Portfolio Manager, QV Investors, who has been a member of the Funds' portfolio management team for over seven years, and Mathew Hermary, Chief Investment Officer, QV Investors.

Until his departure from QV Investors on July 3, 2026, Mr. Kim will be working in close collaboration with all three members of the portfolio management team to ensure a seamless and well-managed transition.

"Amit and Derek have been integral and highly valued members of the team managing the small-cap strategy," said Mathew Hermary, Chief Investment Officer, QV Investors. "Both of these proven professionals have an intimate understanding of QV's differentiated, risk-conscious investment approach, ensuring complete continuity in the Funds' management."

Mr. Shah has over a decade of investment experience and has been a member of the QV Investors team since 2021. Prior to joining QV Investors, he spent five years as an equity analyst at a Calgary-based asset manager. Mr. Shah is a CFA® charterholder, and holds an MBA from the Rotman School of Management, an MSc from the University of British Columbia, and a PhD in neuroscience from Michigan State University.

Mr. Nichol has over 10 years of investment experience and has been a member of the QV Investors team since 2018. Prior to joining QV Investors, he worked as a research associate at a Calgary-based investment management company, where he focused on equity analysis and portfolio support. Mr. Nichol is a CFA® charterholder and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen's University.

"Steven has been a trusted steward of this important mandate, and we thank him for his contributions to its success," said Catherine Milum, President and Chief Executive Officer, iA Clarington. "Amit and Derek's close partnership with Steven and deep knowledge of the portfolio position them exceptionally well to carry the Funds forward while preserving their proven investment approach."

There are no changes to the investment objective, risk rating or investment strategy of the Funds as a result of this announcement. If you have any questions, please speak with your financial advisor.

IA Clarington QV Canadian Small Cap Fund and IA Clarington QV Canadian Small Cap Class were formerly IA Clarington Canadian Small Cap Fund and IA Clarington Canadian Small Cap Class, respectively. The name changes were effective June 16, 2025.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of March 31, 2026, iA Clarington has over $24 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

About QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. is an independent Canadian investment manager committed to providing excellence in security selection, portfolio management and client communication. Founded in 1996, QV stands for "Quality" and "Value". These characteristics resonate through the firm's culture and investment principles--from the analysis of investments to the competitive fees that it offers to clients. QV manages money on behalf of pension funds, insurance companies, mutual fund companies, foundations, endowments and high net worth private clients. Learn more at www.qvinvestors.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented herein may not encompass all risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, and iA Global Asset Management and the iA Global Asset Management logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license. iA Global Asset Management Inc. (iAGAM) is a subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. (iAIM).

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

For further information: Rob Martin, VP, Product Management & Marketing, iA Clarington Investments, [email protected]