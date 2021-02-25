TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the launch of the IA Clarington Loomis U.S. All Cap Growth Fund ("the Fund"), the newest addition to the suite of iA Clarington funds sub-advised by Boston-based Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. ("Loomis Sayles").

The Fund is managed by Aziz V. Hamzaogullari, Founder, Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager of the Loomis Sayles Growth Equity Strategies team. With more than US$77 billion1 in assets under management, the Growth Equity Strategies (GES) team is trusted by institutions and retail investors across the globe, delivering research-driven, high-conviction solutions with strong potential for superior long-term risk-adjusted returns.

"We are very excited to bring the insight and expertise of Mr. Hamzaogullari and the Growth Equity Strategies team to Canadian retail investors, expanding our highly valued partnership with one of North America's oldest and most respected investment management firms," said Kos Lazaridis, Senior Vice-President, Products & Solutions, iA Wealth.

IA Clarington Loomis U.S. All Cap Growth Fund

Modeled after a strategy that has been helping investors achieve their goals for over 15 years,2 the IA Clarington Loomis U.S. All Cap Growth Fund is an actively managed core U.S. equity mandate that seeks to deliver consistently strong long-term performance on a risk-adjusted basis over a full market cycle (at least 5 years) through bottom-up stock selection.

Key features:

Differentiated U.S. equity strategy that invests in companies of any size across all sectors in pursuit of a strong total return.

Seeks to invest in high-quality businesses with sustainable competitive advantages, difficult-to-replicate business models, and the ability to benefit from long-term secular and structural growth drivers. Guided by its contrarian approach, the team invests only when these businesses trade at a significant discount to their estimate of intrinsic value.

High-conviction portfolio of 35–45 stocks, with an active share typically greater than 80%.

"We are long-term patient investors. We strategically allocate capital to select high-quality businesses with sustainable growth, only when they trade at a significant discount to our estimate of intrinsic value," said Mr. Hamzaogullari.

The GES team believes a focus on the quality of a manager's investment philosophy, process, and decision-making is essential for assessing the probability of future success. The GES alpha thesis encapsulates a deeply held system of persistent beliefs, a rigorous, repeatable investment process and substantive proof points. All GES strategies, including the IA Clarington Loomis U.S. All Cap Growth Fund, are underpinned by a single investment philosophy and supported by the team's seven-step research framework.

"iA Clarington is proud to be the exclusive provider of a broad range of Loomis Sayles' retail mandates in Canada. Along with IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund,3 IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund, and IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund, Mr. Hamzaogullari's U.S. All Cap Growth mandate expands the world-class, institutional-calibre investment management we bring to the portfolios of retail Canadian investors," said Adam Elliott, Senior Vice-President & National Sales Manager, iA Clarington.

Visit iaclarington.com/LS to learn more about the IA Clarington Loomis Suite of Funds.

1Source: Loomis Sayles, as at December 31, 2020. Loomis Sayles is the trade name of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.

2Refers to the Loomis Sayles All Cap Growth strategy, which is not available for sale in Canada. The purpose of the information presented on the Loomis Sayles All Cap Growth strategy is to indicate the portfolio manager's ability to manage a fund that may have similar investment objectives and/or strategies to the IA Clarington Loomis U.S. All Cap Growth Fund. It does not imply similar or future performance. There may be differences between the funds that may affect performance, including but not limited to fee structures.

3Effective February 23, 2015, the sub-advisor of IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund changed from Aston Hill Asset Management Inc. to Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. and IA Clarington Investments Inc.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of January 31, 2021, iA Clarington has over $15 billion in assets under management. Visit iaclarington.com for more information.

About Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm's performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages US$345 billion in assets (as of December 31, 2020; includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., L.P., and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Trademarks displayed herein that are not owned by Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. are the property of and trademarked by the corresponding company and are used for illustrative purposes only. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

For further information: Rob Martin, VP, Marketing & Communications, iA Clarington Investments, [email protected], T: 416-860-9880 ext. 8070

Related Links

www.iaclarington.com

