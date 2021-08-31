TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced portfolio manager changes to several funds managed by iA Investment Management Inc. (iAIM).

With his recent appointment to the Senate, Clément Gignac, who has served as Chief Economist & First Vice-President, Diversified Funds, iAIM, will no longer be a portfolio manager for the following mandates:

IA Wealth Conservative Portfolio

IA Wealth Moderate Portfolio

IA Wealth Balanced Portfolio

IA Wealth Growth Portfolio

IA Wealth High Growth Portfolio

IA Clarington Monthly Income Balanced Fund

IA Clarington Monthly Income Balanced GIF

IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool

"It has been a privilege to have Mr. Gignac on our team of industry-leading portfolio managers. We thank him for his many contributions over the years and wish him well as he takes on a very important role in the Canadian Senate," said Adam Elliott, Chief Executive Officer, President & National Sales Manager, iA Clarington.

Sébastien Mc Mahon, who has worked closely with Mr. Gignac on the funds for several years, has been appointed Interim Chief Economist. Mr. Mc Mahon will continue as a portfolio manager on the funds, working alongside iAIM's Head of Asset Allocation Tej Rai in collaboration with Chief Investment Officer Alain Bergeron and the rest of the Asset Allocation Committee.

IA Clarington Global Value Fund

Effective today, lead asset allocation responsibilities for the IA Clarington Global Value Fund will be assumed by Jean-Pierre Chevalier, Senior Portfolio Manager, iAIM. Mr. Chevalier previously managed the U.S. equity portion of the fund and will continue in this role.

In addition, Sébastien Vaillancourt, Director of Innovation & Senior Portfolio Manager, Quantitative Strategies, iAIM, will assume responsibility for the Europe, Australasia and Far East (EAFE) portion of the fund. Mr. Vaillancourt will be working in close collaboration with quantitative methodology specialist Matt Kurbat, Consultant, Research Leadership, Quantitative Strategies, iAIM.

With these changes, the fund fully integrates iAIM's deep expertise in top-down, bottom-up and quantitative methods, providing an alpha-driven, risk-conscious solution for investors seeking active exposure to high-quality developed-market equity securities.

As a result of these changes, Pierre Chapdelaine and Sevgi Ipek are no longer portfolio managers on the fund. We thank them for their contributions.

There are no changes to the investment objectives of the funds and no action is required by advisors or unitholders as a result of today's announcement.

For more information, please speak with your investment advisor or visit iaclarington.com.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of June 30, 2021, iA Clarington has over $17 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit iaclarington.com.

About iA Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. (iA Investment Management) operates as a subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. It was founded in 2004 and is based in Quebec. With over 100 investment professionals, iA Investment Management manages general portfolios, segregated funds and mutual funds for the Industrial Alliance group. As of December 31, 2020, iA Investment Management has over $102 billion in assets under management.

