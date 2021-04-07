iA Clarington Investments announces expansion of portfolio management team for its suite of socially responsible investment funds

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington) today announced the expansion of the portfolio management team for the IA Clarington Inhance SRI funds and portfolios ("the Funds"), sub-advised by Vancity Investment Management Ltd. ("VCIM").

Effective today, Jeffrey Adams, Director & Portfolio Manager, VCIM, and Wes Dearborn, Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income, VCIM, have been appointed portfolio managers for the Funds, joining Jeffrey Lew, Portfolio Manager, VCIM. In addition, Marc Sheard, previously a portfolio manager at the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, is joining VCIM on April 26, and will serve as a portfolio manager for the Funds, pending necessary registrations. Shelly Dhawan continues as Head of ESG, VCIM.

In addition to these changes, Andrew Simpson will be leaving VCIM, effective today, to pursue opportunities outside the firm.

Mr. Adams, who has overall management responsibilities for the firm and the portfolio management team at VCIM, brings over 15 years of investment experience to the Funds, including over 10 years as portfolio manager for socially responsible investing mandates.

Mr. Dearborn brings over 10 years of fixed income investing experience, and over five years as portfolio manager.

Mr. Sheard has over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, including more than eight years of global equity investment management and over two years as a fixed-income analyst.

Mr. Adams and Mr. Dearborn have been members of the VCIM investment committee since they joined the firm in 2019. Mr. Sheard joins the investment committee effective April 26.

"Our investment process is rooted in a collaborative, team-based approach that seamlessly integrates fundamental financial analysis with a rigorous environmental, social and governance screening process. I am pleased to formally join Marc and Wes in bringing even greater depth and breadth to the management of the Funds," said Jeffrey Adams, Director & Portfolio Manager, VCIM. "In turn, I want to express our sincere thanks and best wishes to Andrew Simpson, who has been instrumental over the years in helping build VCIM's unique team-based approach to socially responsible investing," added Mr. Adams.

"iA Clarington is extremely proud of our more than 10-year relationship with VCIM, one of the true pioneers of socially responsible investing," said Adam Elliott, Senior Vice-President & National Sales Manager, iA Clarington. "Jeffrey, Marc and Wes are welcome additions to an outstanding team focused on helping socially and environmentally conscious Canadians align their investments with their personal values," he added.

Please see below the portfolio manager teams for the Funds.

Fund Portfolio managers IA Clarington Inhance Bond SRI Fund Jeffrey Adams, Wes Dearborn & Jeffrey Lew IA Clarington Inhance Global Equity SRI Class Marc Sheard,* Jeffrey Adams & Jeffrey Lew IA Clarington Inhance Global Equity SRI Fund Marc Sheard,* Jeffrey Adams & Jeffrey Lew IA Clarington Inhance Canadian Equity SRI Class Marc Sheard,* Jeffrey Adams & Jeffrey Lew IA Clarington Inhance Conservative SRI Portfolio Marc Sheard,* Jeffrey Adams & Wes

Dearborn IA Clarington Inhance Balanced SRI Portfolio Marc Sheard,* Jeffrey Adams & Wes

Dearborn IA Clarington Inhance Growth SRI Portfolio Marc Sheard,* Jeffrey Adams & Wes

Dearborn IA Clarington Inhance Monthly Income SRI Fund Marc Sheard,* Jeffrey Adams, Wes Dearborn

& Jeffrey Lew

*Pending necessary registrations.

Please note that there are no changes to the strategies, investment objectives or risk ratings of the Funds.

To learn more about the IA Clarington Inhance SRI funds and portfolios, visit iaclarington.com/SRI

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of December 31, 2020, iA Clarington has over $15 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

About Vancity Investment Management Ltd.

Vancity Investment Management is a rapidly growing leader in responsible investing in Canada. We offer individual, institutional and mutual fund clients an integrated investment process that utilizes shareholder engagement and incorporates environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and traditional financial analysis in the construction and management of investment portfolios. For more information, please visit vcim.ca

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

