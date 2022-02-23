"We are thrilled that the esteemed judges of AJAC recognize the all-new Hyundai Santa Cruz as a class-leading vehicle," says Steve Flamand, director of product and corporate strategy at Hyundai Auto Canada. "Hyundai took a bold step in new segment territory with Santa Cruz, with the intention of satisfying a combination of needs for customers, namely those looking for the capability of a truck, but the efficiency and versatility of an SUV."

AJAC's jury is comprised of more than 50 top Canadian automotive journalists from coast-to-coast who select winners by testing over 250 vehicles on the same road and weather conditions experienced by Canadian drivers. The AJAC organization brings together seasoned independent journalists who write for newspapers, magazines, digital columnists, and freelance contributors.

About the Santa Cruz

The Santa Cruz has bridged a market gap by offering a vehicle that combines open-bed flexibility with everyday driving comfort. The vehicle's lockable tonneau cover, hidden bed storage and smart design has opened up new possibilities for buyer needs. The Santa Cruz's highly manoeuvrable all-wheel drive platform and state-of-the-art technologies offers a true sport-adventure vehicle for the Canadian market.

Santa Cruz was developed to be the ultimate Sport Adventure Vehicle, a moniker confirmed in Hyundai's early consumer research. It features a secure, open bed which includes a lockable tonneau cover and hidden bed storage. Customers also value the comfort, passenger space, fuel efficiency and parking ease. Santa Cruz, with its unique design, created an entirely new segment that meets these buyer needs like no vehicle before it.

In 2021, The all-new Sport Adventure Vehicle was recognized by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and awarded a TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) designation. The 2022 Santa Cruz was met all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations and headlight performance.

To learn more about the Hyundai Santa Cruz, visit:

https://www.hyundaicanada.com/en/showroom/2022/santa-cruz

The Hyundai Santa Cruz Canadian Newsroom

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 223 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

For more information about Hyundai and its products, please visit www.hyundainews.ca or contact:

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

For further information: Jenn McCarthy, National Manager, Public Relations, Hyundai Auto Canada Corp., Phone: 416-770-0842, Email: [email protected]; Mohga Hassib, Public Relations Analyst, Hyundai Auto Canada Corp., Office: (416) 434-9833, Email: [email protected]