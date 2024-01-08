Hyundai's all-new 2024 Santa Fe and 2025 IONIQ 5 N to make national debuts in Montréal

"Québec is an extremely important market for Hyundai in Canada, particularly in terms of electrification. What better place and occasion to present two electrified Canadian debuts at the Montréal Auto Show, one being 100 per cent electric and the other coming standard with a hybrid powertrain," says Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada. "Santa Fe and IONIQ 5 N represent some of the best technology and performance capability from Hyundai yet, while appealing to vastly different customers. We're excited for showgoers take in both vehicles at the Hyundai booth, as well as other all-new models such as the Kona, Kona Electric and the facelifted Elantra and Sonata."

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N

Continuing the IONIQ 5 electric vehicle's successful momentum, Hyundai is pushing the performance boundaries even further with the introduction of the IONIQ 5 N, a 641 horsepower electric SUV capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds on a race track.

This powerful EV benefits from several technical improvements. Its electric motors spin up to 21,000 RPM, providing 641 horsepower (478 kW) with N Grin Boost engaged. This is a result of the two-stage inverter with increased energy efficiency for stronger power output from a new 84 kWh battery. Several exclusive features aid in track performance. N Grin Boost maximizes acceleration with extra power for a 10-second interval. N Launch Control automatically activates N Grin Boost during launch and provides three different traction levels for the fastest possible launch, allowing drivers to accelerate their vehicle like a professional race car. Track SOC (state-of-charge) automatically calculates battery consumption every lap.

Developed using the award-winning E-GMP platform, the IONIQ 5 N is the first electric vehicle developed by Hyundai's N performance division. It succeeds the Veloster N, Kona N and Elantra N which also contributed to the development of the N division in the Canadian market.

To learn more about the IONIQ 5 N, click here.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

The new generation Hyundai Santa Fe stands out for its robust and adventurous design as well as for the large opening of its tailgate, allowing increased versatility. Thanks to a longer wheelbase compared to the previous generation, a three-row seating configuration is fitted as standard.

Santa Fe's all-new interior complements the exterior themes by emphasizing horizontal and vertical design elements matching the exterior design language. An H-shaped design motif is further applied to the upper instrument panel and air vents, enhancing a sense of openness and cohesive design balance.

Santa Fe offers convenience features such as an available dual wireless charging system for smartphones. Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® are now standard. A powerful USB-C terminal with a maximum charging rate of 27 watts and a third-row USB port is also available. In addition, a UV-C sterilization compartment is available for the top of the Santa Fe's glove compartment, providing ultraviolet light-based sterilization of frequently used items, such as cell phones, wallets, glasses, and similarly sized items. A Bose12-speaker premium sound system is also available.

2024 Santa Fe is available with two powerful and efficient powertrain options. The standard powertrain is a 1.6-litre direct-injected, turbocharged hybrid (Gamma III engine family) linked with a six-speed automatic transmission provides an estimated combined engine and motor output of 232 horsepower and maximum torque of 271 lb.-ft. Also available is a 2.5-litre direct-injected, turbocharged engine (Theta III engine family) mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with an estimated output of 277 horsepower @ 5,800 rpm and torque of 311 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 – 4,000 rpm.

In Canada, Santa Fe is available in 7 exterior colours, including Phantom Black; Serenity White Pearl; Earthy Brass Matte; Hampton Gray; Terracotta Orange; Atlantis Blue and Rockwood Green Pearl.

To learn more about the 2024 Santa Fe, click here.

A colourful booth with a unique guest

Hyundai's booth at the 2024 Montreal Auto Show will feature for the first time in Canada, an enormous wall with an active display that showcases the signature "Parametric Pixel" of Hyundai's acclaimed EV lineup. The display is based on the Trichromatic (RGB) Colour Theory and revolves around a choreographed performance in which each dancer symbolizes an individual pixel, characterized by an LED cube atop their head.

Bringing advanced technology up close to showgoers, the Hyundai booth in Montreal will also feature a four-legged friend of the company, Boston Dynamic's quadruped, Spot®.

As one of the most advanced robotic technologies in the world, Spot was created to make people's lives safer and easier. Thanks to its agility, strength, balance, smart cameras, and all-terrain feet, Spot can navigate diverse landscapes and environments. Since its acquisition of Boston Dynamics in 2021, Hyundai Motor Group has sharpened its focus on advancing robotics to enhance lives through a range of mobility solutions.

1 Specifications, equipment, and options are subject to change without notice. Some items may be unavailable when vehicle is built.

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last five years by the Great Place to Work® Institute. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

For more information about Hyundai and its products, please visit www.hyundainews.ca or contact:



Frédéric Mercier

Manager, Quebec and Product Public Relations, Hyundai Auto Canada

514-703-6474

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.