In collaboration with Connor Bedard, Hyundai Canada will also donate $500 USD for every unit sold to, the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. As the official charitable arm of the club, the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation works to create a healthier, smarter, more secure world for children and families in its local area.

"As our involvement with the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association grows, it's important that we stay true to the commitment we made to hockey in the first place, and that is supporting the game at a grassroots level," says Christine Smith, director of marketing at Hyundai Auto Canada. "We are proud to be part of Connor's journey as he takes the League by storm, and that means supporting his local NHL community in a way we know well at Hyundai – investing in youth and supporting local families and drivers of hockey to nurture talent wherever it may be."

Customers interested in securing this exclusive model are encouraged to contact their local dealer .

"The partnership with the NHL and NHLPA has opened up a world of opportunity for us to add a personal and fun vehicle offering to Canadian customers," says Steve Flamand, director of national sales and digital strategy at Hyundai Auto Canada. "The reaction to the Santa Fe Hybrid NHL® Edition so far has been tremendous. We're excited to help Canadians show their team pride, giving them that feeling of fandom every time they get behind the wheel."

About the Santa Fe NHL® Edition

Made for those who drive hockey, the first-ever NHL® Edition from Hyundai Canada is a unique combination that is only found in the NHL® Edition package, and based on the top-of-the-line Ultimate Calligraphy trim, matched with the 1.6 turbo hybrid powertrain and upgraded with the following accessories:

NHL ® team logo door sills from Quebec -based company, Luxwood

team logo door sills from -based company, Luxwood NHL ® team logo branded carpet mats

team logo branded carpet mats Hyundai branded floor liners and cargo tray from Ontario -based company, TuxMat

-based company, TuxMat The Santa Fe Hybrid NHL ® Edition also exclusively offers:

Edition also exclusively offers: 1.6T hybrid powertrain with 231 hp and 6-speed AT

20" black multi-spoke alloy wheels (unique to Hybrid)

Exclusive matte creamy white exterior paint

Exclusive pecan brown Nappa leather interior

Addition of a passenger relaxation seat with extendable leg rest and ability to recline into a relaxing angle position

The Santa Fe Hybrid NHL® Edition is offered with one powertrain option, Hyundai's turbocharged hybrid engine, offering a combined output of 231 horsepower and up to 271 lb.-ft of torque, further differentiating it from the Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy, which is otherwise powered by a 2.5L turbocharged gasoline engine.

About the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

The fifth and new generation of Hyundai Santa Fe stands out for its robust and adventurous design. The large opening of its tailgate allows increased versatility and a longer wheelbase compared to the previous generation provides generous interior space, with a three-row seating configuration now fitted as standard.

Santa Fe's all-new interior complements the exterior design language by emphasizing horizontal and vertical design elements. Reflecting the exterior design language, an H-shaped design motif is further applied to the upper instrument panel and air vents, enhancing a sense of openness and cohesive design balance.

The 2024 Santa Fe is fully equipped with an available dual wireless charging system for smartphones, a powerful USB-C terminal with a maximum charging rate of 27 watts and an available third-row USB port. In addition, an integrated UV-C sterilization compartment is available for the top of the Santa Fe's glove compartment, providing ultraviolet light-based sterilization of frequently used items, such as cell phones, wallets, glasses, and similarly sized items. Also with an available Bose 12-speaker premium sound system ensures customers enjoy a premium audio experience.

The 2024 Santa Fe is available with two powerful and efficient powertrain options. The standard powertrain is a 1.6-litre direct-injected, turbocharged hybrid (Gamma III engine family) linked with a six-speed automatic transmission, providing an estimated combined output of 231 horsepower and up to 271 lb.-ft of torque. Also available is a 2.5-litre direct-injected, turbocharged engine (Theta III engine family) mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with an estimated output of 277 horsepower @ 5,800 rpm and torque of 311 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 – 4,000 rpm.

In addition to the NHL® Edition's exclusive Creamy White Matte, the 2024 Santa Fe is available in seven exterior colours in Canada, including Phantom Black; Serenity White Pearl; Earthy Brass Matte; Hampton Gray; Terracotta Orange; Atlantis Blue and Rockwood Green Pearl.

To learn more about the Official Vehicle of the Stanley Cup® Playoffs, click here.

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last six years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Media Contacts:

Jenn McCarthy

National Manager, Public Relations

Hyundai Auto Canada

(416) 770-0842

[email protected]

Trevor Vandervelde

Coordinator, Public Relations

Hyundai Auto Canada

(416) 697-0863

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.