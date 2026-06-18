Hyundai Hope on Wheels helps kids' dreams come true at the FIFA World Cup 2026™

MARKHAM, ON, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - When Joseph was in the hospital fighting leukemia, all he wanted was to get better. Through it all, soccer became his lifeline, a source of hope, strength, and something to look forward to on his hardest days.

Now eight years old and in remission for two years, Joseph, a SickKids Foundation patient ambassador, had the chance to experience the game he loves in a way he never imagined.

Joseph, a SickKids Foundation patient ambassador, with his father in front of the Hyundai Canada booth at the FIFA Fan Festival site

As excitement for the FIFA World Cup™ is in full swing, the FIFA Fan Festival™ brings fans together from around the globe to watch matches live and share in the energy of the tournament. As part of this global celebration, Hyundai Canada is showcasing a vibrant, immersive space designed to engage fans and celebrate the beautiful game on the world's biggest stage.

On Day 1 of the FIFA Fan Festival™, something truly special happened.

At the Hyundai Canada booth, Joseph was surprised with tickets to attend Canada's opening match alongside his father, bringing him closer than ever to the game that carried him through his toughest fight. It was a dream come true for a young boy who had become one of team Canada's biggest fans.

Thanks to Hyundai and its dealer network, Hyundai Hope on Wheels raised $4.1 million last year in support of pediatric cancer research and care across Canada. This year, the organization aims to build on that momentum, not only by increasing funding, but by deepening its impact and supporting families in more meaningful ways.

"Joseph's story was a powerful reminder of what truly matters," said Steve Flamand, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada. "This moment goes beyond the sport of soccer. It's about turning hope into something real and creating an unforgettable experience for a boy who's been through so much."

Creating an unforgettable experience doesn't stop there.

On June 23, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will also invite children from SickKids to enjoy a game from a box suite at Toronto Stadium, offering a unique and memorable game-day experience, and for some, helping realize lifelong dreams.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels and Hyundai in Canada continue to stand alongside Canadian families when it matters most, delivering not only critical funding for pediatric cancer research, but also moments of hope, resilience, and inspiration for children bravely facing their toughest battles.

About Hyundai Hope on Wheels

In 2026, Hyundai Hope on Wheels continues to expand its impact across Canada, committing more than $4.1 million toward pediatric cancer, supported by Hyundai Auto Canada and its network of more than 225 Hyundai dealers nationwide. Through its new partnership with Canada's C17 Council, Hyundai Hope on Wheels helps advance pediatric oncology clinical trials and research by providing dedicated funding support.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a registered charitable foundation committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Established in Canada in 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels supports pediatric cancer care, survivorship and research through grants and impact donations. Originally launched in the United States in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has grown to become one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in that country.

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 225 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last nine years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Media Contacts:

Nitish Bissonauth, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Hyundai Auto Canada; [email protected]

Mohga Hassib, Corporate Communications Specialist, Hyundai Auto Canada; [email protected]

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.