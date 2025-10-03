"When a child is diagnosed with cancer, it's a devastating moment that turns their family's world upside down. That's why the compassionate care and support systems at places like Kingston Health Sciences Centre are so vital," says Christine Smith, director of marketing at Hyundai Canada. "We at Hyundai Hope on Wheels are incredibly proud to make this donation, knowing it will directly help these young patients and their families in southeastern Ontario by providing essential care and services when they need it most."

KHSC is one of four sites within the Southeast Regional Cancer Program, serving over 650,000 residents across southeastern Ontario. Currently, KHSC Paediatric Oncology program sees 15-20 new and relapsed cancer diagnoses per year, in addition to their ongoing patients in active treatment and adult and paediatric aftercare clinics. The hospital provides advanced treatments including radiation therapy, systemic therapies, and access to clinical trials. KHSC also offers vital support services such as social workers, community liaison nurses, and POGO Interlink Nurses, helping families navigate treatment, access financial aid, and manage the emotional and logistical challenges of paediatric cancer.

"I want to thank Hyundai Canada and our local Hyundai dealerships for this generous $150,000 investment. This extraordinary support will help provide children and their families with the most advanced care, comfort, and hope during some of the most difficult moments of their lives," says Tamás (Tom) Zsolnay, president and CEO of University Hospitals Kingston Foundation (UHKF). "We are profoundly grateful for Hyundai's commitment to strengthening health care in our community and making a lasting difference for our youngest patients."

"Research is so important. For our program, this $150,000 donation really means a lot. It helps us continue to offer clinical trials," says Dr. Laura Wheaton, paediatric hematology/oncology at Kingston Health Sciences Centre. "With the recent changes in the U.S., we've been facing some funding difficulties. We're dedicated to offering these trials because it is standard of care to offer them to our patients locally. This donation allows us to offer this care close to home for the kids in our community. We're really excited about the donation and the potential to partner with Hyundai."

"At the heart of every community are the people who rally together in times of need. When we learned about the incredible work being done at Kingston Health Sciences Centre, it was an easy decision for our four dealerships to come together and contribute," says Dane Fellows, general manager and operating partner, Brockville Hyundai. "This donation is more than just dollars -- it's a symbol of our shared commitment to the children and families who rely on this care. We're proud to stand alongside Hyundai Canada and support a future where every child facing cancer has access to the best possible treatment, close to home."

Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a registered non-profit focused on funding research and care programs for children with cancer. The $150,000 donation to UHKF is part of a broader $4 million commitment Hyundai Hope on Wheels is making in 2025 to support paediatric oncology centres across Canada. Through this initiative, Hyundai Canada is proud to give back to the communities where its employees and customers live and work -- and to help drive progress, one handprint at a time.

About University Hospitals Kingston Foundation

University Hospitals Kingston Foundation is the charitable foundation supporting Kingston Health Sciences Centre and Providence Care. We inspire generosity for the health of families in our region and beyond. UHKF raises funds for healthcare facilities, programs, equipment, education and research that benefit the 650,000 people living in Kingston, southeastern Ontario, and beyond. To find out more about giving opportunities or to make a donation, call 613-549-5452 or visit uhkf.ca.

About Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Hyundai Hope on Wheels will be a registered non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Formed in Canada in 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides support to both research, through grants, and care and survivorship, through impact donations. First launched in the U.S. in 1998, it is now one of the largest non-profit funders of paediatric cancer research in that country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels in Canada comes from Hyundai Auto Canada and its more than 225 Canadian dealers nationwide.

