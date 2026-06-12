Hyundai brings hope to the world cup stage with Hyundai Hope on Wheels

TORONTO, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - As FIFA World Cup 2026™ official mobility partner, it's been a long-standing tradition to showcase Hyundai at the world's biggest tournament through its global "Be There With Hyundai" platform, where usually a Hyundai vehicle accompanies a team bus on match day.

As FIFA’s official mobility partner, Hyundai brings purpose to the “Be There with Hyundai” platform, with a Hyundai Hope on Wheels SANTA FE leading Team Canada’s bus in its World Cup debut on home soil. More than just a vehicle, it’s a symbol of hope and courage, shining a spotlight on children across Canada fighting cancer.

As FIFA's official mobility partner, Hyundai brings purpose to the "Be There with Hyundai" platform, with a Hyundai Hope on Wheels SANTA FE leading Team Canada's bus in its World Cup debut on home soil. More than just a vehicle, it's a symbol of hope and courage, shining a spotlight on children across Canada fighting cancer.

This year, Hyundai is elevating that presence with a powerful, purpose-driven moment with a special Hyundai Hope on Wheels (HHoW) Santa Fe that led Canada's bus to its first-ever FIFA World Cup™ match on home soil.

More than just a vehicle, the Hyundai Hope on Wheels SUV is a powerful symbol carrying stories of courage, resilience, and care for kids fighting cancer.

This symbolic Hyundai Hope on Wheels vehicle on the global stage, reinforcing Hyundai's commitment to "Progress for Humanity" while supporting children and their families.

"As Canada rallies behind its team, Hyundai stands behind every child facing cancer in this country," said Steve Flamand, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. "Being alongside Canada's team bus showcases national pride with purpose that goes far beyond the pitch."

Hyundai Hope on Wheels first started last year in Canada with one goal in mind: end childhood cancer. For every new Hyundai vehicle sold, a proceed goes towards funding pediatric cancer care and research. With the support from its 225 dealers, last year Hyundai contributed $4 million to all 16 pediatric hospitals nationwide, funding critical care and research through every new vehicle sold.

In 2026, Hyundai Hope on Wheels is planning to go even further by raising even more money and once again touring all 16 pediatric hospitals and care centres across the country. At each stop, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will make meaningful donations and host its signature Handprint Ceremony, where children battling cancer leave painted handprints on a Hyundai vehicle as powerful symbols of courage and resilience.

The Hyundai Hope on Wheels vehicle that led Canada's bus showcases how every journey can drive meaningful change. It amplifies the mission from communities across Canada to the world stage, where it stands as a symbol of hope, shining a global spotlight on the fight against pediatric cancer.

About Hyundai Hope on Wheels

In 2026, Hyundai Hope on Wheels continues to expand its impact across Canada, committing more than $4.1 million toward pediatric cancer, supported by Hyundai Auto Canada and its network of more than 225 Hyundai dealers nationwide. Through its new partnership with Canada's C17 Council, Hyundai Hope on Wheels helps advance pediatric oncology clinical trials and research by providing dedicated funding support.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a registered charitable foundation committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Established in Canada in 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels supports pediatric cancer care, survivorship and research through grants and impact donations. Originally launched in the United States in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has grown to become one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in that country.

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 225 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last nine years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Media Contacts:

Nitish Bissonauth, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Hyundai Auto Canada; [email protected]

Mohga Hassib, Corporate Communications Specialist, Hyundai Auto Canada; [email protected]

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.