MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Hyundai Canada is proud to announce the appointment of Ken Maisonville as chief operating officer (COO). This strategic move reflects Hyundai Canada's commitment to driving operational excellence and delivering an unparalleled customer experience as the company continues its strong growth trajectory.

Ken Maisonville, chief operating officer, Hyundai Auto Canada (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)

In his new role, Ken will oversee Sales, Marketing, and Aftersales, championing a unified approach that fosters collaboration and alignment across these critical functions. His leadership will play a pivotal role in accelerating decision-making, integrating strategies, and ensuring Hyundai Canada remains at the forefront of innovation and customer satisfaction.

With over 25 years of experience with Hyundai Auto Canada, having held leadership roles across the organization, Ken's deep understanding of the business and proven ability to adapt to evolving market dynamics have made him a trusted leader.

Ken is passionate about developing talent and fostering a culture of growth, engagement, and innovation. His long-standing belief in Hyundai's vision and products has been a driving force behind his dedication to the brand.

Steve Flamand, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada, said he is excited about the appointment. "Ken's vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping our success. As chief operating officer, he will help Hyundai Canada accelerate into the next gear, driving stronger synergies across the organization and steering us toward delivering exceptional experiences for our customers. This is an exciting milestone for our company and a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence."

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last seven consecutive years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

