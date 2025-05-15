"We are so grateful for Hyundai Hope on Wheels' generous donation to support paediatric oncology and hematology care at IWK Health," said Jennifer Gillivan, president and CEO, IWK Foundation. "Our region's sickest patients come to the IWK for care, and your incredible support will help bring hope to families facing a life-altering diagnosis. This partnership will help ensure our children and youth have the best chance for a healthy future. There is no greater gift to give."

IWK Health is part of the Atlantic Provinces Hematology/Oncology Network (APPHON) that identifies ways to best share hematology/oncology care for paediatric patients throughout Atlantic Canada. As one of two paediatric tertiary hospitals in Atlantic Canada and in the Maritime provinces, nearly all paediatric patients with cancer undergo diagnosis and initial treatment at the IWK. The team at the IWK also works in partnership with local hospitals to help ensure patients and their families receive ongoing care and follow up as close to home as possible.

The Handprint Ceremony is a signature event of Hyundai Hope on Wheels, inviting children and families impacted by cancer to leave their handprints on the Hyundai Hope car, symbolizing the shared strength and resilience in the fight against paediatric cancer. The event brought together representatives from Hyundai Canada, IWK Foundation and IWK Health staff, and patient ambassadors to share their support for those on the frontlines of this crucial battle.

"As we continue our journey across Canada, it's inspiring to see the impact of each Handprint Ceremony," said Jessica Todd, director of sales at Hyundai Canada. "We're honoured to stand alongside the incredible medical professionals at IWK and courageous young patients as we work together toward a future that is free of childhood cancer."

Hyundai Hope on Wheels, a registered non-profit established in Canada this year, is dedicated to supporting paediatric cancer care and research, and raising awareness about childhood cancer. This donation to IWK is part of a broader $4 million commitment from Hyundai Hope on Wheels in 2025 to support paediatric oncology centres across the country, marking the beginning of Hyundai's journey to fund research and care for young cancer patients.

About the IWK Foundation

The IWK Foundation is a champion of excellence in women's and children's health and medicine and works in partnership with IWK Health to support their vision of providing quality care to women, children, youth and families in the Maritime Provinces and beyond. Our donors are passionately committed to making a difference for Maritime families, contributing over $25.2 million in support of the most urgent care priorities at the IWK last year. Funds raised also support the IWK's global leadership in research and knowledge sharing, which in turn improves lives worldwide. Visit www.iwkfoundation.org for more information.

About Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Hyundai Hope on Wheels will be a registered non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Formed in Canada in 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides support to both research, through grants, and care and survivorship, through impact donations. First launched in the U.S. in 1998, it is now one of the largest non-profit funders of paediatric cancer research in that country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels in Canada comes from Hyundai Auto Canada and its more than 226 Canadian dealers nationwide.

