Hyundai Hope on Wheels brings hope to B.C. thanks to an assist from NHL star Connor Bedard, an inspiring Handprint Ceremony and $350,000 donation to help kids fight cancer

Weston Openshaw was just two years old when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Around four months later, his twin brother Bennett received a similar diagnosis. Together, they were treated by the oncology team at BC Children's Hospital, the first time the hospital had cared for twins with cancer at the same time. Now seven years old, the boys affectionately known as the "Twincredible" Patient Ambassadors are cancer free, thanks to innovative treatments, precision medicine and personalized care driven by groundbreaking research.

Stories like Weston and Bennett's are why Hyundai Hope on Wheels was launched in Canada.

Now in its second year, Hyundai Canada and its network of 225 dealers have donated $100,000 to BC Children's Hospital, alongside an additional $250,000 contribution through a partnership with the C17 Council.

The cause also holds special meaning for Vancouver native and Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard. The Hyundai Canada Brand Ambassador joined patients and families for the Handprint Ceremony event marking the donation, creating unforgettable memories for young hockey fans and shining a spotlight on the importance of childhood cancer research.

For Alisha Openshaw, Weston and Bennett's mother, the event was a powerful reminder of how far her sons have come and the hope made possible through life-saving care and research.

"We are the lucky ones. We got to walk out of this with our kids, but we watched too many of their friends lose their lives fighting this disease," says Alisha. "Today, 80 per cent of kids with cancer overcome their disease, but that still means 20 per cent don't. My boys are making friends, enjoying activities and have found the normalcy we so longed for during treatment. But we still need better -- more funding, more research to improve outcomes for our kids, and for every child after them."

Throughout Weston and Bennett's experience, donor support played a vital role in their care, helping fund the research that that informs innovative treatments and providing access to programs that supported the boys' emotional, physical and social wellbeing. Together, the story of the Openshaw twins highlights the power of personalized care, medical innovation and donor generosity.

Bedard joined the Handprint Ceremony to help celebrate hope and resilience in the fight against childhood cancer.

"It is a special opportunity to get to spend this time with these brave kids, their families and support systems," says Bedard. "The strength, positivity, and courage in everyone is truly inspiring. I'm very proud to support Hyundai Hope on Wheels, and the critical research and care that gives families hope when they need it most."

Teammates in the fight against childhood cancer

Every Canadian who purchases a new Hyundai joins a nationwide team working to support children and families affected by childhood cancer. A portion of the sale of every new Hyundai supports Hyundai Hope on Wheels, which assists in funding in life-changing pediatric cancer research and treatment programs across the country. Every Hyundai on the road is more than a vehicle getting families to hockey practice. It's part of a team effort bringing hope, support and better outcomes to children and families facing childhood cancer.

The centre of every Hyundai Hope on Wheels event is the Handprint Ceremony, a tradition that celebrates the courage, determination and tenacity of young cancer patients. Just as every hockey player leaves their mark on the game, these children leave their painted handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, turning it into a powerful symbol of perseverance and hope. Each handprint honours the strength it takes to overcome challenges and reminds us that, together, we can keep moving the fight against childhood cancer closer to victory.

"Weston and Bennet's story is an inspiring and powerful reminder of why investment in pediatric cancer research matters," says Laura Nava, director of marketing with Hyundai Canada. "Thanks to groundbreaking research and specialized care, more children are surviving cancer than ever before. Hyundai Hope on Wheels is proud to partner with BC Children's Hospital to help advance life-saving research and ensure families have access to the resources and support they need when they need it most."

A huge assist from C17

The C17 Council, the national network of Canada's pediatric hematology, oncology and cell therapy programs, has earned a massive assist in Vancouver, with a $250,000 donation to support the work and research of Dr. Poul Sorensen, theme lead and distinguished scientist at the BC Cancer Research Centre, a professor in the department of pathology at the University of British Columbia and the Johal Chair in Childhood Cancer Research.

Dr. Sorensen is leading research on metastasis, the process by which cancer spreads to other parts of the body. It's an area where much work is needed, with little change over the past 40 years; patients whose cancer has metastasized face dismal outcomes and intensive cytotoxic chemotherapy with long-lasting and debilitating side effects, and a higher risk of secondary cancers. Dr. Sorensen and his team have identified a protein that is a key driver of metastasis in osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma, the most common bone cancers of children and young adults. With this funding, the team will evaluate targeting the protein with a clinically validated compound to sensitize them to low doses of chemotherapy. The goal is to complete a pre-clinical package that will expedite the findings and support the development of clinical trials for patients.

"We are deeply indebted to the Hyundai Hope on Wheels program for their faith in our research on targeting metastatic disease in high-risk childhood bone cancers," says Dr. Sorensen. "These generous funds will be instrumental in moving our research on a highly promising drug from the bench to the development of a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma, two very aggressive diseases with high clinical unmet need."

The road trip continues

Hyundai Hope on Wheels continues its winning streak on this cross-Canada journey, heading east for a Handprint Ceremony with the Children's Health Foundation at the Victoria Hospital and Children's Hospital in London, Ont., on September 3rd. The next date on the schedule will celebrate the toughness of more children and families, more handprints will be shared, and more hope will be delivered in the fight against childhood cancer. Hyundai Canada and its bench strength of 225 dealers across the nation continue to help move the fight against childhood cancer forward. With more grants, Handprint Ceremonies and celebrations of strength and grit, they are advancing research, supporting families and bringing hope from coast to coast.

About Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Every time a new Hyundai is sold, a portion of that sale will help to fund Hyundai Hope on Wheels. In 2026, Hyundai Hope on Wheels continues to expand its impact across Canada, committing more than $4.1 million toward pediatric cancer, supported by Hyundai Auto Canada and its network of more than 225 Hyundai dealers nationwide. Through its new partnership with Canada's C17 Council, Hyundai Hope on Wheels helps advance pediatric oncology clinical trials and research by providing dedicated funding support.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a registered charitable foundation committed to help end childhood cancer. Established in Canada in 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels supports pediatric cancer care, survivorship and research through grants and impact donations. Originally launched in the United States in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has grown to become one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in both the U.S. and Canada.

Media Contacts :

Nitish Bissonauth, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Hyundai Auto Canada; [email protected]

Mohga Hassib, Corporate Communications, Hyundai Auto Canada; [email protected]

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.